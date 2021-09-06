Electric Everrati Porsche Gulf Signature Edition unveiled

Everatti has unveiled their Everrati Porsche Gulf Signature Edition at Salon Prive, the car is based on a restored and refined 964 model of the Porsche 911.

This new electric Everatti Porsche 911 comes with 500 horsepower and 500Nm of torque and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of under 4 seconds.

Showcasing some of the automotive industry’s most exclusive and desirable creations, the Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance is renowned for its spectacular setting at Blenheim Palace, deep in the heart of the Oxfordshire countryside. The idyllic venue brings together automobiles from all eras, from vintage classics to modern supercars and racing legends. This year, Everrati is taking pride in displaying the Gulf Signature Edition for the first time to the public, alongside its electrified version of the legendary GT40, created in partnership with Superformance.

Featuring carbon fibre body elements and a state-of-the-art EV powertrain, the Porsche Gulf Signature Edition can deliver an emission-free driving range of more than 180 miles and sub-4-second 0-62mph acceleration. The EV powertrain, which has its power delivery optimised specifically for the Gulf Signature Edition, is coupled to a 53kWh battery pack and advanced battery management system.

You can find out more information about the new Everrati Porsche Gulf Signature Edition over at Everrati at the link below.

Source Everatti

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals