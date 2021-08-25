2021 Porsche Taycan update brings more range, new colors and more

The 2021 Porsche Taycan has been unveiled and the car gets some updates including more range, some new paint colors and more connectivity.

The new colors for the Porsche Taycan include 90s classic 2021 Porsche Taycan colors like Rubystone Red and Acid Green and more and Google’s Android Auto has now been integrated into the new Taycan.

The new Taycan model year will not be homologated separately, so there will not be any new WLTP range values. However, the real-world range of the latest versions will be greater in day-to-day use. Extensive technological developments have been implemented to achieve this increase. In Normal and Range modes, the front electric motor is almost completely decoupled and de-energised in the partial load range in the all-wheel drive models. Furthermore, no drive is transmitted to either axle when the car is coasting or at a standstill. This electric freewheel function reduces drag losses. The motors are switched on again within milliseconds only when the driver requests more power or changes the driving mode.

The thermal management and charging functions have also been further improved. With the Turbo Charging Planner, the high-voltage battery can now be heated to a slightly higher temperature than before. This means that fast charging is possible earlier and at a higher charge level. In addition, the waste heat from the electrical components is used to an even greater extent for battery temperature regulation.

Source Porsche

Source Porsche

