Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor DLC arrives May 26th on PC

Bethesda has today released a new trailer for its upcoming Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor DLC, the new trailer entitled, Fear the Dark Heart of Skyrim provides a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the new content which will be arriving later this month and available to play from May 26th 2020 onwards on Mac and PC systems. Xbox and PlayStation gamers will have to wait a little longer until June 9th 2020.

This new Chapter in the Elder Scrolls saga is part of the Dark Heart of Skyrim, a year-long adventure that began in March with the Harrowstorm DLC and continues throughout all of 2020.

“An ancient evil rises in The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, and a monstrous army marches on the Nords of Western Skyrim from below. Confront a fallen legion in this latest Chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online saga and continue your Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long adventure. Skyrim needs heroes—will you answer the call? Pre-purchase Greymoor now digitally to receive unique bonus rewards and gain immediate access to the Holdbreaker Warhorse in-game mount (digital only—conditions apply). Don’t miss out!”

Source : Bethesda

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals