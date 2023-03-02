Pimoroni Inky Frame 4 inch seven color E Ink display $71

Electronic enthusiasts, makers and hobbyists might be interested in a new product created by the team at Pimoroni in the form of the new four-inch Inky Frame E Ink display which offers a resolution of 640 x 400 pixels and is powered by a Raspberry Pi Pico W and features five user buttons, microSD card slot, breakout header, 2 × Qwiic/STEMMA QT ports and comes supplied with 2 × metal legs and measures 102.8 × 96.7 mm. If you are interested in learning more about the new display the Raspberry Pi blog has carried out a review giving it an impressive 9/10.

The Inky Frame comes preloaded with Pimoroni’s brand of MicroPython firmware, including the PicoGraphics display library and several code examples. A couple of example applications for the E Ink display include perhaps creating an ultra readable, low power consumption home automation dashboard, displaying stylised photos, pop art images or favourite comic panels., showing cute graphs and readouts from local or wirelessly connected sensors and displaying fascinating data from online APIs.

E Ink display

“Multi-colour EPD displays use ingenious electrophoresis to pull coloured particles up and down on the display. The coloured particles reflect light, unlike most display types, meaning that they’re visible under bright lights. It takes approximately 30 seconds to refresh the display, so they work best in projects that don’t need constant refreshing. E-paper is also ultra low power (EPD displays only consume power while they’re refreshing), and the images on the display stick around for a really long time whilst the display is unpowered.”

“Every Inky Frame comes with a pair of sleek little metal legs so you can stand it up on your desk (and a selection of mounting holes if you’d prefer to do something else). There’s also a battery connector so you can power it without annoying trailing wires, and some neato power saving features that mean you can run it from batteries for ages.”

Source : Pimoroni : RPi





