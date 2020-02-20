Pimoroni Pirate Audio Raspberry Pi headphone amplifier

Adafruit has this month announced the availability of the Raspberry Pi headphone amplifier in the form of the Pimoroni Pirate Audio. The Raspberry Pi amplifier is now available to purchase directly from the Adafruit online store priced at just under $25.

“Build your own home-brew iPod with Pimoroni’s Pirate Audio Headphone Amp! It’s an all-in-one solution, with gorgeous album art display, track info, and playback controls, for playing your local audio files (MP3, FLAC, etc) or streaming music from Spotify. The DAC and headphone amp give you crisp digital amplified audio through your wired headphones. Pirate Audio is a range of all-in-one audio boards for Raspberry Pi, with high-quality digital audio, beautifully-crisp IPS displays for album art, tactile buttons for playback control, and the custom Pirate Audio software and installer to make setting it all up a breeze.”

Features of the Raspberry Pi headphone amplifier include :

– Amplified digital audio (24-bit / 192KHz) over I2S

– PAM8908 headphone amplifier chip (datasheet)

– Low-gain / high-gain switch (high-gain boosts by 12dB)

– PCM5100A DAC chip (datasheet)

– 3.5mm stereo jack

– 1.3″ IPS color LCD (240x240px) (ST7789 driver)

– Four tactile buttons

– Mini HAT-format board

– Fully-assembled

– Compatible with all 40-pin header Raspberry Pi models

– Pirate Audio software

– Dimensions: 65×30.5×9.5mm

Source : Adafruit

