Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film premiers March 31, 2023

If like us you are looking forward to the premiere of the new Dungeons & Dragons film Honor Among Thieves that will be available to watch in theatre screens worldwide from March 31, 2023 onwards. You will be pleased to know that Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the new movie providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the characters, storyline and adventure.

The Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant. It has been directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Gilio from a story by Chris McKay and Gilio, based on the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.

Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film

“A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. D&D Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

If you enjoy Dungeons & Dragons you are sure to enjoy the new game Baldur’s Gate 3 currently in the final stages of development by Larian Studios and launching later this year during August 2023.

Source : Paramount Pictures





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals