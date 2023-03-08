Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves new trailer

As well as releasing the final trailer for the upcoming Scream VI horror film Paramount Pictures also released a new trailer for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adventure film Honor Among Thieves. Providing a further look at what you can expect from the characters and storyline of the film that will premiere in theatre screens worldwide this month and will be available to watch throughout the United States from March 31, 2023 onwards.

The new Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

“A group of thieves unwittingly steal a relic for the evil Red Wizard who uses it to create an army of the undead. Seeking redemption, the unlikely band of adventurers set out on a quest to stop the Red Wizard and save the world.”

“A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

Source : Paramount Pictures





