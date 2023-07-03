Dune Part Two second trailer features mythic journey of Paul Atreides

Warner Bros Pictures has released a second trailer for the upcoming second part of the Dune film featuring a glimpse of what you can expect from the mythic journey of Paul Atreides. The Dune saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune 2, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune.

Dune Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

The Dune Part Two release date has been set for November 3, 2023

“The second film in the story will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

“Villeneuve directed Dune Part Two from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.”

Source : Warner Bros.



