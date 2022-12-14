Dune: Awakening pre-alpha footage game teaser trailer

If you are interested in learning more about the upcoming Dune video game Awakening, you will be pleased to know that a little early pre-alpha game footage was unveiled at this years Gamescom 2022 event. Dune: Awakening will offer gamers an open world survival MMO set in the Dune world bringing Frank Herbert’s epic universe to life in a completely unique way says developer Funcom.

In Dune: Awakening you strive to survive the countless dangers of Arrakis alongside thousands of other players. Explore your role and identity while experiencing an epic personal journey, from searching for water and building shelters against storms to controlling the flow of spice in the top echelons of the planet.

“Spice lies at the center of conflict, advancement, and power in Dune: Awakening. Where spice blows appear, players converge. Fights can range from quick skirmishes to large-scale battles with infantry, ground vehicles, and ornithopters each providing an essential role. The deserts hold a multitude of choices to make and paths to discover. Jump into an ornithopter to scout the deep deserts; equip advanced armor and weaponry to become a deadly mercenary; execute an efficient spice harvesting operation; gain influence among Great Houses—do all these things and more.”

Dune Awakening game

“Witness the epic scale of Dune: Awakening, an Open World Survival MMO inspired by Frank Herbert’s sci-fi masterpiece and the award-winning blockbuster film by Dennis Villeneuve. Ascend from searching for water and building shelters against storms to controlling the flow of spice in the top echelons of Arrakis. “

“Joel Bylos, Chief Creative Officer at Funcom and Creative Director of Dune: Awakening, says, “Working with a universe as rich and expansive as Dune is the perfect fit for Funcom’s drive to create compelling multiplayer open worlds. With Dune: Awakening, we’re trying to push the boundaries of what people expect in the Survival space – and I can’t wait until we can get it into the hands of our players.””

Source : Funcom





