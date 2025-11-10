Dual Intel Arc GPUs in Small Form Factor PC Tested : The Results Are Unreal!

Have you ever wondered if a small form factor (SFF) PC could truly rival the performance of a full-sized gaming rig? It sounds like a bold claim, but we decided to put it to the test with not one, but two Intel ARC GPUs packed into a compact chassis. The result? A system that not only defies expectations but also redefines what’s possible in the world of PC gaming. From ultra-smooth frame rates in demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 to stunning visuals at 1440p, this build pushes the boundaries of what a compact PC can achieve. But it wasn’t without its challenges, fitting dual GPUs into such a small space required creative engineering and meticulous planning, making this project as much a feat of innovation as it is performance.

In this deep dive, ETA Prime tests the components, optimizations, and benchmarks that make this build a true standout. You’ll discover how the Intel ARC Pro B50 and ARC A310 GPUs work in tandem to deliver jaw-dropping results, and how technologies like frame generation and lossless scaling unlock new levels of responsiveness and visual fidelity. Along the way, we’ll also tackle the hurdles of space constraints, thermal management, and software tuning, showing how each obstacle was overcome. Whether you’re a gamer, a PC enthusiast, or just curious about the cutting edge of compact computing, this build offers insights and inspiration that might just change how you think about SFF PCs. After all, sometimes the smallest packages contain the biggest surprises.

Dual-GPU SFF PC Build

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The dual-GPU small form factor (SFF) PC integrates Intel ARC Pro B50 and ARC A310 GPUs, showcasing high-performance gaming and multitasking capabilities in a compact design.

Key components include a 6-core Intel Core i5-11400F CPU, ASUS B560 microATX motherboard, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD, optimized for space and efficiency.

Performance optimizations, such as lossless scaling software and Windows GPU prioritization, enable seamless synergy between the GPUs, boosting frame rates and responsiveness.

Gaming benchmarks reveal impressive results, with significant FPS improvements in titles like Cyberpunk 2077, God of War Ragnarok, and Forza Horizon 5 at high resolutions and settings.

Challenges like space constraints, thermal management, and visual artifacts were overcome through creative engineering and precise software tuning, redefining compact PC design possibilities.

Key Components: Compact Powerhouse

Creating a dual-GPU SFF PC requires a meticulous selection of components to balance performance, efficiency, and space constraints. The following hardware forms the backbone of this build:

To accommodate the dual GPUs, the compact PC case underwent modifications, demonstrating the importance of creative engineering in small form factor builds. This careful selection of components ensures that the system delivers both power and efficiency in a compact package.

Performance Optimizations: Enhancing GPU Synergy

Maximizing the potential of the dual-GPU setup required strategic software and hardware optimizations. These adjustments ensured seamless performance and efficient utilization of resources:

Lossless Scaling Software: This tool allowed the ARC A310 GPU to focus on frame generation, while the ARC Pro B50 managed primary rendering tasks. This division of labor resulted in significant frame rate improvements for demanding games.

This tool allowed the ARC A310 GPU to focus on frame generation, while the ARC Pro B50 managed primary rendering tasks. This division of labor resulted in significant frame rate improvements for demanding games. Windows GPU Prioritization: System settings were configured to prioritize the ARC Pro B50 as the primary GPU for gaming, with the ARC A310 complementing its performance. This ensured smooth and consistent gameplay.

These optimizations unlocked the full potential of the dual-GPU configuration, allowing the system to handle graphically intensive scenarios with ease. The result is a gaming experience that combines high frame rates with visual fidelity.

2 Intel ARC GPUs in a SFF PC

Here is a selection of other guides from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on Dual-GPU configurations.

Gaming Benchmarks: Real-World Performance

The dual-GPU setup was tested across several popular games to evaluate its real-world performance. The results highlight its ability to handle 1440p resolutions and demanding settings:

Cyberpunk 2077: Frame generation boosted performance from 50 FPS to over 90 FPS at ultra settings, providing a smoother and more immersive experience.

Frame generation boosted performance from 50 FPS to over 90 FPS at ultra settings, providing a smoother and more immersive experience. Spider-Man 2: Adaptive frame generation maintained gameplay above 60 FPS, making sure fluidity during fast-paced action sequences.

Adaptive frame generation maintained gameplay above 60 FPS, making sure fluidity during fast-paced action sequences. Borderlands 4: At 1440p medium settings, frame generation improved responsiveness and overall performance, enhancing gameplay.

At 1440p medium settings, frame generation improved responsiveness and overall performance, enhancing gameplay. God of War Ragnarok: Frame rates increased from 50 FPS to the high 90s at ultra settings, delivering a cinematic and visually stunning experience.

Frame rates increased from 50 FPS to the high 90s at ultra settings, delivering a cinematic and visually stunning experience. Forza Horizon 5: The system achieved over 120 FPS at extreme settings, with minimal input latency, making it ideal for racing enthusiasts.

These benchmarks demonstrate the effectiveness of the dual-GPU configuration, particularly for games that use frame generation technology. The system delivers smooth gameplay and high frame rates, even in graphically demanding titles.

Challenges and Solutions: Navigating Limitations

Building a dual-GPU SFF PC presented several challenges, but careful planning and innovative solutions ensured success. Here’s how these obstacles were addressed:

Space Constraints: The compact case required modifications to fit both GPUs. This involved creative engineering to optimize internal space without compromising airflow or thermal performance.

The compact case required modifications to fit both GPUs. This involved creative engineering to optimize internal space without compromising airflow or thermal performance. Performance Balancing: Achieving low input latency while maximizing frame rates required precise software adjustments. This was particularly important for fast-paced games where responsiveness is critical.

Achieving low input latency while maximizing frame rates required precise software adjustments. This was particularly important for fast-paced games where responsiveness is critical. Visual Artifacts: Ghosting and frame artifacts, common with frame generation at higher scaling levels, were mitigated through careful tuning of software settings. This ensured a visually appealing gaming experience.

By addressing these challenges, the build achieved a balance of performance, efficiency, and compact design. The result is a system that delivers exceptional gaming and multitasking capabilities without compromising on size or functionality.

Redefining Small Form Factor PC Design

This dual-GPU small form factor build demonstrates the potential of unconventional PC configurations to deliver high performance in a compact package. By combining the Intel ARC Pro B50 and ARC A310 GPUs, the system achieves impressive frame rate improvements and smooth gameplay, particularly at higher resolutions.

Through the use of technologies like frame generation and lossless scaling, this build highlights the importance of creative thinking and careful component selection in pushing the boundaries of compact PC design. Whether you’re a gamer seeking high performance or a PC enthusiast exploring innovative builds, this project serves as a compelling example of what’s possible in the world of small form factor systems.

