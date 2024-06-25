AMD ROCm 6.1 released for AI Development on Radeon GPUs

AMD has recently launched its latest software release, AMD ROCm 6.1, designed to significantly enhance AI development capabilities on Radeon GPUs. This new release marks a pivotal step in AMD’s strategy to make ROCm software widely accessible across its GPU portfolio, including AMD Radeon desktop GPUs. The new features in ROCm 6.1 aim to improve compatibility, accessibility, and scalability, making it a robust choice for AI developers.

Key Takeaways Multi-GPU support for scalable AI desktops

Beta-level support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2)

TensorFlow framework support

Support for up to four qualified Radeon RX Series or Radeon PRO GPUs

Introduction of AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot card

Enhanced AI workstation capabilities for large language models (LLMs)

Enhanced AI Development Capabilities

The AMD ROCm 6.1 software release brings several key enhancements that make it easier for developers to build and scale AI solutions. One of the standout features is multi-GPU support, which allows for the creation of scalable AI desktops capable of multi-serving and multi-user solutions. This feature is particularly beneficial for developers who need to run complex AI workloads efficiently.

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) Support

Another significant addition is the beta-level support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2). This feature enables developers to run Linux-based AI tools on a Windows system, eliminating the need for a dedicated Linux setup or dual-boot configuration. This makes AI development more accessible and convenient for a broader range of users.

TensorFlow Framework Integration

In addition to existing support for PyTorch and ONNX, ROCm 6.1 now includes support for the TensorFlow framework. This provides developers with more choices for AI development, allowing them to leverage the framework that best suits their needs. The integration of TensorFlow further extends AMD’s robust open ecosystem of frameworks and libraries.

Advanced GPU Support and New Hardware

ROCm 6.1 supports up to four qualified Radeon RX Series or Radeon PRO GPUs, enabling configurations with data parallelism where each GPU independently computes inference and outputs the response. This feature is ideal for client-based multi-user configurations powered by AMD ROCm software and Radeon GPUs.

AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot Card

The introduction of the AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot card is another highlight of this release. This card packs 192 AI accelerators and 48 GB of fast GDDR6 memory into a compact form factor, offering higher system-level density. It is particularly suited for fine-tuning and running inference on large language models (LLMs) with high precision. For instance, models like LLaMA-2 or LLaMA-3 with 70B parameters quantized at INT4 require at least 35 GB of local GPU memory, making the Radeon PRO W7900 GPU an excellent choice for such workflows.

Generative AI for Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Generative AI for natural language processing (NLP) using large language models can significantly benefit enterprises. These models can help tailor customer interactions, assist with development operations (DevOps), and improve data and document management processes. The enhanced capabilities of ROCm 6.1 and the Radeon PRO W7900 GPU make these advanced AI applications more accessible and efficient.

The AMD ROCm 6.1 software is now available for download, offering a range of features designed to enhance AI development on Radeon GPUs. The new AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot card is also shipping, providing developers with powerful hardware to complement the software’s capabilities. Pricing details for the Radeon PRO W7900 GPU can be obtained from authorized AMD resellers and distributors.

AMD’s commitment to building a highly scalable and open ecosystem with ROCm software is evident in this latest release. The enhanced solution stack allows system builders to create on-prem systems that add powerful AI performance to any IT infrastructure. This makes ROCm 6.1 ideal for mission-critical or low-latency projects, enabling organizations to keep their sensitive data in-house.

AMD's commitment to building a highly scalable and open ecosystem with ROCm software is evident in this latest release. The enhanced solution stack allows system builders to create on-prem systems that add powerful AI performance to any IT infrastructure. This makes ROCm 6.1 ideal for mission-critical or low-latency projects, enabling organizations to keep their sensitive data in-house.



