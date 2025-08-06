How to Run OpenAI GPT-OSS AI Locally with Hugging Face Transformers

The Transformers library by Hugging Face provides a flexible and powerful framework for running large language models both locally and in production environments. In this guide, you’ll learn how to use OpenAI’s gpt-oss-20b and gpt-oss-120b models with Transformers—whether through high-level pipelines for rapid prototyping or low-level generation interfaces for fine-tuned control. We’ll also explore how to serve these models via a local API, structure chat inputs, and scale inference using multi-GPU configurations.

The GPT-OSS series of open-weight models, released by OpenAI, represents a major step toward transparent and self-hosted LLM deployments. Designed to run on local or custom infrastructure, GPT-OSS integrates seamlessly with the Hugging Face Transformers ecosystem. This article outlines what’s possible with GPT-OSS models, including optimized inference paths, deployment strategies, API compatibility, and toolchain integration.

Overview of GPT-OSS Models

gpt-oss-20b

Size: 20 billion parameters

20 billion parameters Hardware Requirements: ~16GB VRAM with MXFP4 quantization

~16GB VRAM with MXFP4 quantization Use Case: High-end consumer GPUs like RTX 3090, 4090, or newer

High-end consumer GPUs like RTX 3090, 4090, or newer Ideal For: Local development and experimentation

gpt-oss-120b

Size: 120 billion parameters

120 billion parameters Hardware Requirements: ≥60GB VRAM or multi-GPU (e.g. 4× A100s, 1× H100)

≥60GB VRAM or multi-GPU (e.g. 4× A100s, 1× H100) Use Case: Datacenter-class inference workloads

Datacenter-class inference workloads Ideal For: Enterprises, hosted APIs, research institutions

Both models are MXFP4 quantized by default, which dramatically reduces memory usage and boosts inference speeds. MXFP4 is supported on NVIDIA Hopper and newer (e.g. H100, RTX 50xx).

Deployment Modes Using Transformers

Transformers supports multiple levels of abstraction for working with GPT-OSS models. Your choice depends on the use case: simple prototyping, production serving, or customized generation.

1. High-Level Pipelines

Use pipeline("text-generation") to quickly load and run the model

to quickly load and run the model Automatically handles GPU placement with device_map="auto"

Great for simple input/output interfaces

2. Low-Level Inference with .generate()

Gives you full control over generation parameters

Supports chat-style prompting with roles (system, user, assistant)

Best for custom logic, intermediate outputs, and tool integration

3. API Serving with transformers serve

Serves your GPT-OSS model over HTTP on localhost:8000

Compatible with OpenAI-style endpoints (e.g. /v1/responses )

) Supports streaming and batched completions

Ideal for replacing OpenAI APIs with local inference

Chat Templates and Structured Conversations

GPT-OSS supports OpenAI-style structured messages. Hugging Face provides built-in support for chat formatting via apply_chat_template() . This ensures that roles, prompts, and generation tokens are cleanly aligned.

For more control, the openai-harmony library allows you to:

Explicitly define message roles and structure

Add developer instructions (mapped to system prompts)

Render messages into token IDs for generation

Parse responses back into structured assistant messages

Harmony is particularly useful for tools that require intermediate reasoning steps or tool calling behavior.

Inference at Scale: Multi-GPU and Optimized Kernels

Running gpt-oss-120b requires careful consideration of hardware. Transformers provides utilities to help:

Tensor Parallelism: Automatically splits model layers across GPUs with tp_plan="auto"

Automatically splits model layers across GPUs with Expert Parallelism: More advanced distribution for transformer blocks

More advanced distribution for transformer blocks Flash Attention: Enables faster inference with custom attention kernels

Enables faster inference with custom attention kernels Accelerate / Torchrun: Easy launch tools for distributed inference

Using these features, gpt-oss-120b can be deployed on machines with multiple GPUs or cloud setups with H100s. This enables low-latency, high-throughput inference for demanding workloads.

Fine-Tuning Possibilities

Though not required for most applications, you can fine-tune GPT-OSS models using the Hugging Face Trainer and Accelerate libraries. This enables:

Instruction tuning for task-specific behavior

Domain adaptation (e.g. legal, technical, medical)

Custom prompt-response formats

Fine-tuning requires significant resources, especially for 120B. Most users will benefit from prompt engineering and chat templating instead.

Tool Ecosystem Compatibility

GPT-OSS is designed to integrate smoothly with modern LLM development tools:

Hugging Face Transformers: Full support for loading, inference, serving

Full support for loading, inference, serving transformers serve: Drop-in replacement for OpenAI-style APIs

Drop-in replacement for OpenAI-style APIs openai-harmony: Structured prompt rendering and parsing

Structured prompt rendering and parsing LangChain & LlamaIndex: Compatible with custom LLM wrappers

Compatible with custom LLM wrappers Cursor / IDE assistants: Works with transformer-based backends

Works with transformer-based backends Gradio / Streamlit: Easy to wrap models with visual interfaces

This allows developers to build local-first or hybrid tools that can fully replace cloud-based LLM APIs without compromising on UX or performance.

Summary: Why Use GPT-OSS with Transformers

Freedom to run powerful language models on your own hardware

No vendor lock-in or usage-based billing

Customizable prompting, formatting, and serving options

Fine-tuned control over performance and hardware utilization

Whether you’re building a developer assistant, a local chatbot, or an inference cluster, GPT-OSS with Transformers provides the transparency, control, and performance needed to move beyond proprietary APIs.

Recommended Setup at a Glance

Best for Local Development: gpt-oss-20b + MXFP4 + single RTX 4090

gpt-oss-20b + MXFP4 + single RTX 4090 Best for Production Inference: gpt-oss-120b + Flash Attention + multi-H100

gpt-oss-120b + Flash Attention + multi-H100 Best for API Replacement: transformers serve with chat template or harmony

gpt-oss + Transformers provides an extremely capable, modular, and open-source alternative to proprietary LLM APIs. Whether you’re developing a local assistant, scaling a distributed inference pipeline, or building a developer tool, you can select the model size and deployment strategy that fits your hardware and use case.

With full integration into Hugging Face’s pipeline, generate, and serve interfaces—as well as tools like openai-harmony for structured chat and reasoning—GPT-OSS offers unmatched flexibility for developers looking to take control of their LLM workflows.

By abstracting complexity and embracing open weights, GPT-OSS empowers a new generation of AI applications that are transparent, portable, and free from vendor lock-in.

For code examples and more information, visit the official OpenAI GPT-OSS Transformers Guide.

Source: OpenAI



