Drops of God drama coming to Apple TV+

Apple has this week announced it has the rights to create a new drama inspired by the bestselling manga from award-winning Tadashi Agi and Shu Okimoto, Drops of God. The multilingual French-Japanese series will star Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita and will take the form of an eight episode TV series adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi, with artwork by Shu Okimoto and published by Kodansha.

Drops of God Apple TV

“Drops of God” finds the world of gastronomy and fine wines in mourning as Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60. He leaves behind a daughter, Camille (Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn’t seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old. When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger’s will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection — the greatest collection in the world according to the experts. But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita), who her father took under his wing and is referred to in Léger’s will as his “spiritual son.” But is his connection to Issei only spiritual?”

” “Drops of God” stars Fleur Geffrier (“Das Boat,” “Elle”) as Camille Léger and Tomohisa Yamashita (“The Head,” “Tokyo Vice” “Alice in Borderland”) as Issei Tomine. The series is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment.”

Source : Apple





