New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer released by Marvel

As the premier date for the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness edges ever closer, Marvel have released a new teaser trailer providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the characters and storyline.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness officially premiers in theatres on May 6, 2022 and once again stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The latest film from Marvel follows on from the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home released in 2021 as well as the first season of the Loki TV series. “Dr. Stephen Strange, with the help of both old and new mystical allies, travels into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary“.

“In the latest film he unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

