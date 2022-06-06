PlayStation Spider-Man game to launch on PC in August

PC gamers will soon be able to enjoy the once exclusive PlayStation Spider-Man game. Sony has this week confirmed that the PlayStation exclusive and critically-acclaimed game, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, is coming to PC and will be available to purchase on August 12, 2022. The Spider-Man game has been developed by Insomniac Games and fully optimized for PC in collaboration with Nixxes Software.

“In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. Play as an experienced Peter Parker, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, Peter’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders.

Following the events of the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, experience the continuation of Peter Parker’s journey in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC, three story chapters with additional missions and challenges. “

Jurjen Katsman, Nixxes’ Founder and Senior Director of Development explains :

“I am extremely pleased with our collaboration with Insomniac on the Marvel’s Spider-Man series, the shared support provided between our teams and their dedication to quality above all is inspiring. It allows our team to leverage our technical expertise and focus on creating the best possible PC experience that takes advantage of all the exciting possibilities the PC platform has to offer.

Our team has always been big fans of the work from Insomniac and partnering with them to bring Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to PC in the best way we can is something we are incredibly excited about.”

“Having collectively sold more than 33 million copies, Marvel’s Spider Man and Spider Man: Miles Morales stand as one of Sony’s most successful exclusives, despite their platform exclusivity. The Spider Man: Remastered and Spider Man: Miles Morales titles will be ported to PC by Nixxes Software, who already carry ports for Crystal Dynamics’ rebooted Tomb Raider franchise and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided under their belt.”

Source : Sony

