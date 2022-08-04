Spider-Man Remastered will support Steam Deck at launch on PC

Gamers looking forward to the launch of the upcoming Marvel Spider-Man Remastered game on PC might be pleased to know that Insomniac Games has today announced Spider-Man Remastered has been Steam Deck verified. Launching in approximately eight days time on August 12, 2022. The game has been created thanks to a collaboration with Marvel and Insomniac Games and has been optimized for PCs by Nixxes Software.

Spider-Man Remastered Steam Deck verified

“After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal and environmental interactions. The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.”

“The Big Apple comes to life in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action. Following the events of the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, experience the continuation of Peter Parker’s journey in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps, three story chapters with additional missions and challenges to discover.”

Source : Steam : Twitter

