Spider-Man No Way Home first 10 minutes starring Holland, Zendaya, Cumberbatch

Sony Pictures has today made available the latest Spider-Man movie No Way Home to purchase on digital streaming services such as Apple TV and similar allowing you to watch the latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The latest film in the franchise has been co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

The Spider-Man No Way Home film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. The new Spider-Man film is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming released back in 2017 and Spider-Man: Far From Home released in 2019, and is the 27th film in the MCU series. No Way Home has grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide, surpassing its predecessor as the highest-grossing film released by Sony Pictures. It became the highest-grossing film of 2021.

“Peter Parker’s secret identity is revealed to the entire world. Desperate for help, Peter turns to Doctor Strange to make the world forget that he is Spider-Man. The spell goes horribly wrong and shatters the multiverse, bringing in monstrous villains that could destroy the world.”

