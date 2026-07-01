DJI Lito 1 vs Lito X1: Picking the Right Sub-250 gram Drone for Your Needs

DJI’s Lito series has replaced the Mini lineup, offering two distinct models: the Lito 1 and Lito X1. As highlighted by Tech Court, these drones cater to a wide range of users, from beginners to professionals, with features like omnidirectional obstacle avoidance and 360° ActiveTrack. The Lito X1 stands out with its 1/1.3-inch sensor and lidar technology, making it a strong choice for those prioritizing advanced imaging and low-light performance. Meanwhile, the Lito 1 provides a more accessible option, balancing affordability with essential capabilities such as 4K video recording and quiet operation.

Explore how the Lito series compares across key areas, including camera performance, flight time and controller options. Gain insight into the practical trade-offs between the Lito 1’s cost-effective design and the Lito X1’s professional-grade features. This breakdown will help you determine which model aligns best with your needs, whether you’re a hobbyist capturing casual moments or a content creator seeking high-quality visuals.

What Defines the Lito Series?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : DJI’s new Lito series, replacing the Mini series, introduces the Lito 1 and Lito X1, offering advanced features like omnidirectional obstacle avoidance and 360° ActiveTrack for both beginners and professionals.

The Lito X1 stands out with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, lidar technology, 10-bit Dlog-M color profile and 42 GB internal storage, making it ideal for professional-grade content creation.

The Lito 1 is a budget-friendly option with a 1/2-inch sensor, no lidar and reliance on external microSD storage, catering to casual users and beginners.

Both drones support 4K video at 100 fps, 48 MP stills, vertical capture mode and offer two battery options: a standard battery for up to 36 minutes of flight and an extended battery for up to 52 minutes.

Accessories like the Fly More Combo, RC 2 controller and DJI Care Refresh enhance usability, while the choice between the Lito 1 and Lito X1 depends on user priorities such as budget, image quality and advanced features.

The Lito series represents DJI’s evolution in compact, entry-level drones, succeeding the Mini series (Mini 3 and Mini 4K). These drones are designed for users seeking lightweight, portable devices that deliver professional-grade features. Whether you’re a hobbyist exploring aerial photography or an aspiring content creator, the Lito series strikes a balance between performance, accessibility and portability.

Shared Features: What Both Models Offer

Both the Lito 1 and Lito X1 are equipped with advanced technologies that enhance usability, safety and overall flying experience. Here are the key features they share:

Omnidirectional Obstacle Avoidance: Detects and avoids obstacles in all directions, making sure safer flights even in complex environments.

Detects and avoids obstacles in all directions, making sure safer flights even in complex environments. ActiveTrack 360° Tracking: Seamlessly follows subjects, making it ideal for capturing dynamic movements.

Seamlessly follows subjects, making it ideal for capturing dynamic movements. DJI O4 Transmission System: Provides a stable connection with a range of up to 15 km, adhering to line-of-sight regulations for reliable control.

Provides a stable connection with a range of up to 15 km, adhering to line-of-sight regulations for reliable control. Vision Assist: Offers real-time obstacle detection, improving situational awareness during flights.

Offers real-time obstacle detection, improving situational awareness during flights. Cruise Control: Maintains consistent speed and direction, allowing smooth, cinematic shots.

Maintains consistent speed and direction, allowing smooth, cinematic shots. Quiet Operation: Reduces noise levels for a less intrusive flying experience, particularly in urban or quiet areas.

Reduces noise levels for a less intrusive flying experience, particularly in urban or quiet areas. Auto Power-On: Automatically powers on when unfolded, simplifying the setup process for quicker takeoffs.

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Lito 1: A Cost-Effective Choice

The Lito 1 is tailored for beginners or those seeking an affordable drone without sacrificing essential features. While it shares many capabilities with the Lito X1, it has some limitations that reflect its budget-friendly design:

Camera Sensor: Equipped with a 1/2-inch sensor, suitable for casual photography and social media content, though it lacks the dynamic range of the Lito X1.

Equipped with a 1/2-inch sensor, suitable for casual photography and social media content, though it lacks the dynamic range of the Lito X1. Lidar Sensors: Not included, which may limit obstacle detection in low-light conditions.

Not included, which may limit obstacle detection in low-light conditions. Storage: No internal storage is provided, requiring users to rely on a microSD card for recording.

No internal storage is provided, requiring users to rely on a microSD card for recording. Controller: Comes with the RC N3 controller, which lacks a built-in screen, requiring a smartphone for live video feed.

Lito X1: Advanced Features for Professionals

The Lito X1 is designed for users who prioritize performance, flexibility and advanced imaging capabilities. It offers several enhancements over the Lito 1, making it a preferred choice for professionals and content creators:

Camera Sensor: Features a 1/1.3-inch sensor, delivering superior image quality, better dynamic range and improved low-light performance.

Features a 1/1.3-inch sensor, delivering superior image quality, better dynamic range and improved low-light performance. Lidar Sensors: Integrated for reliable obstacle avoidance, even in challenging low-light environments.

Integrated for reliable obstacle avoidance, even in challenging low-light environments. Dlog-M Color Profile: Supports 10-bit footage, allowing professional-grade color grading during post-production.

Supports 10-bit footage, allowing professional-grade color grading during post-production. Internal Storage: Includes 42 GB of internal storage, providing a convenient backup for recording without relying solely on external memory cards.

Includes 42 GB of internal storage, providing a convenient backup for recording without relying solely on external memory cards. Controller Options: Compatible with both the RC N3 and RC 2 controllers, offering flexibility based on user preferences and needs.

Camera and Imaging Performance

Both the Lito 1 and Lito X1 support 4K video recording at 100 fps and 48 MP still photography, making sure high-quality visuals for a variety of applications. They also feature a vertical capture mode with a 2.7K crop, making them ideal for creating content tailored to social media platforms. However, the Lito X1’s larger 1/1.3-inch sensor and Dlog-M color profile provide a significant advantage for users seeking professional-grade imagery and enhanced post-production flexibility.

Battery Options and Flight Time

Battery life is a critical consideration for drone users and both models offer two battery options to suit different needs:

Standard Battery: Provides up to 36 minutes of flight time (real-world usage typically ranges from 27 to 31 minutes) while keeping the drone under the 250 g weight limit, which is ideal for regions with strict registration requirements.

Provides up to 36 minutes of flight time (real-world usage typically ranges from 27 to 31 minutes) while keeping the drone under the 250 g weight limit, which is ideal for regions with strict registration requirements. Extended Battery: Offers up to 52 minutes of flight time, though it exceeds the 250 g weight limit, potentially requiring registration in some areas.

Accessories to Enhance Your Drone Experience

DJI provides a range of accessories to complement the Lito series, enhancing usability and convenience:

Fly More Combo: Includes additional batteries, a charging hub and a carrying bag, making it ideal for extended flying sessions.

Includes additional batteries, a charging hub and a carrying bag, making it ideal for extended flying sessions. RC 2 Controller: Features a built-in screen and improved ergonomics, offering a more seamless and user-friendly control experience.

Features a built-in screen and improved ergonomics, offering a more seamless and user-friendly control experience. DJI Care Refresh: Offers crash protection and replacement options, providing peace of mind for users concerned about potential accidents.

Choosing the Right Drone for Your Needs

Selecting between the Lito 1 and Lito X1 depends on your specific requirements and budget:

Lito X1: Ideal for users who prioritize superior image quality, low-light performance and internal storage. It’s a perfect choice for content creators and professionals looking for advanced features.

Ideal for users who prioritize superior image quality, low-light performance and internal storage. It’s a perfect choice for content creators and professionals looking for advanced features. Lito 1: Best suited for budget-conscious buyers who want essential features without compromising safety or usability. It’s an excellent option for beginners and casual users.

The DJI Lito series redefines what entry-level drones can offer, combining advanced features with user-friendly designs. By carefully evaluating your priorities, whether affordability, image quality, or advanced functionality, you can choose the model that aligns with your goals. Both drones promise a rewarding flying experience, whether you’re capturing everyday moments or producing professional-grade content.

Media Credit: Tech Court



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