Introducing the Solar 42 Cinematic Ambient Drone Synthesizer, a innovative instrument carefully designed by Arseny, a Ukrainian musical innovator currently based in Latvia. This state-of-the-art synthesizer is specifically crafted to cater to the needs of experienced musicians and soundtrack producers seeking to push the boundaries of ambient drone music creation. With its unique features and capabilities, the Solar 42 is poised to become an indispensable tool in the arsenal of any serious sound designer.

One of the most remarkable features of the Solar 42 is its built-in light sensor, which dynamically adjusts the pitch of the sound based on the ambient light conditions when used in conjunction with the mod switch. This unique feature adds an organic and responsive element to the sound. Additionally, the synthesizer features two polyox low-pass filters, renowned for their warm and vintage sound, reminiscent of the classic Soviet-era synthesizers. Versatile Effects Unit with Cartridge System: The Solar 42 includes a built-in effects unit that uses an innovative cartridge system, similar to those found in old-school video game consoles, for loading and applying various sound effects. This versatile feature not only enhances the synthesizer’s capabilities but also allows it to be used as an effects pedal when integrated with other instruments, such as guitars.

Pricing & Availability

The Solar 42 synthesizer is now available to preorder priced at €1800 and is available in five different colors white, black, pink, yellow, gold depending on your preference. Previous preorder batches have already sold out and any preorders placed now will be shipped during July to September 2024. For more information jump over to the official website for full specifications, pricing and availability. A user manual is also available providing more insight into its functionality, features and sounds

Solar 42 Synthesizer

The Solar 42’s intricate design features a control layout reminiscent of spaceship controls, offering a wide range of options for sound customization. While this complexity may be intimidating for beginners, it provides experienced users with the tools to create everything from gritty, sludgy tones to dynamic soundscapes incorporating white noise. The synthesizer’s design draws inspiration from the legacy of Soviet-era synthesizers and the innovations of Leon Thamman’s keyboard electric harmonium, particularly in the precise tuning of oscillators, which is essential for crafting high-quality ambient music.

A Comprehensive Platform for Ambient Music Production

More than just an instrument, the Solar 42 Cinematic Ambient Drone Synthesizer serves as a comprehensive platform for advanced sound design in the realm of ambient music. It comes equipped with a wide range of modulation tools, including low-frequency oscillators, a five-step sequencer, and a pzo microphone for real-time modulation. The user interface, which features a screen on the keyboard, offers precise control over various settings, such as scales, portamento, arpeggiator, and sequencer, allowing users to fine-tune their sound to perfection.

Features:

Two v/octave VCO voices with different waveform variations, morphing and touch sensitive keypad controller for volt octave voices

Six drone voices with separate push-button keypad

Two white noise generators

Two S&H generators

Five LFO generators

5 step sequencer

Joystick

Preamp for contact mic + envelope follower

Stereo mixer with panoramic left and right channels

Dual analogue 12 dB POLIVOKS filter

Dual cartridge effector-combiner with CV control

Now you can load a different effect on each channel

Stereo audio output. Dry audio outputs volt octave voices. External audio input

Ambient Sound Creation

The Solar 42 is a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of its creator, Arseny, who has poured his expertise and passion into crafting an instrument that caters to the specific needs of ambient music professionals. By combining innovative features, vintage-inspired elements, and a high degree of customization, the Solar 42 is set to transform the way ambient drone music is created and produced.

For seasoned musicians and soundtrack producers looking to explore new frontiers in sound design, the Solar 42 Cinematic Ambient Drone Synthesizer is an essential tool that offers unrivaled capabilities and endless possibilities for creative expression. With its release, Arseny has solidified his position as a visionary in the world of ambient music production, providing professionals with a powerful and inspiring instrument that will undoubtedly shape the future of the genre.

