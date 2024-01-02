How to build a drone tracking radar from scratch

If you are looking for a new project to keep you busy for the next few months all weekend you might be interested in building your very own drone tracking radar. If you are interested you’ll be pleased to know that this guide and tutorial series created by John Kraft will help you start your project.

Imagine the enjoy of creating a drone tracking radar from scratch, a device that can pinpoint the location of drones in the sky. This is not just a theoretical exercise; it’s a practical project that you can undertake with the guidance of John Kraft, an expert in the field. This series of articles will take you through the intricate world of radar technology, giving you the tools and knowledge to build a fully functional radar system. You’ll learn about the emission and reflection of radio waves, and how these principles enable us to track objects in motion.

Radar technology is fascinating because it allows us to detect and locate objects using radio waves. As we embark on this journey, we’ll start by unraveling the core principles of radar operation. Understanding these principles is crucial for tracking drones, and you’ll gain valuable insights into how they work. The series will guide you through the complexities of radar, ensuring that you grasp the fundamental concepts before moving on to more advanced topics.

DIY drone tracking radar

Building a radar system requires careful selection and assembly of hardware. This guide will provide instructions on choosing the right components, with a focus on the Analog Devices hardware used in our demonstrations. However, we will also suggest alternative options to accommodate different budgets and resources. You’ll be taken through the assembly process step by step, learning about the role of each component in the radar system.

The ultimate goal of the series create by John Kraft is to enable you to track a drone using a radar system that you’ve put together yourself. You’ll dive into the workings of Continuous Wave (CW) radar, which is capable of transmitting a constant signal for real-time tracking. You’ll also learn about modulation techniques that enhance the radar’s precision and enable it to differentiate between targets.

One of the challenges in radar technology is distinguishing the target from other objects, often referred to as clutter. This series will provide you with strategies for target recognition and clutter reduction. These techniques are essential for ensuring that your radar can focus on the drone, even when there are other objects in the vicinity.

As you become more proficient, you’ll learn about range-Doppler plots, which are crucial for tracking the position and speed of multiple targets simultaneously. This knowledge is vital for scenarios where you need to track several drones or navigate environments with numerous moving objects.

A comprehensive overview of the components that make up a radar system will give you a deeper understanding of the mechanics behind your build. You’ll learn about the differences between pulsed and CW radar, and discuss their respective advantages and applications.

For those embarking on this DIY project, the “Phaser” kit has been selected for its functionality and ease of use. You’ll receive a detailed explanation of the kit’s components and how they work together to create a functioning radar system.

Initially, the series will focus on non-beamforming radar techniques. However, it will also lay the groundwork for future discussions on beamforming, a method that can significantly improve the radar’s tracking capabilities by directing radio wave energy with precision.

This educational series is designed to encourage community learning and hands-on involvement. Whether you’re a hobbyist, a student, or an industry professional, you’ll gain valuable expertise in radar systems. You’ll enjoy the practical experience of constructing your own drone tracking radar. Prepare to dive into the fascinating world of radar technology as we guide you through this enlightening series.



