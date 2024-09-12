DJI Neo auto-follow drone for effortless content creation $199

The DJI Neo is DJI’s lightest, most compact, and user-friendly auto-follow drone, designed for vlogging enthusiasts, content creators, and casual drone users alike. Weighing just 135g and offering a range of intelligent features like AI subject tracking, QuickShots, and 4K video recording, it brings an impressive level of sophistication and convenience to drone flying. Whether you’re looking to document everyday moments, family gatherings, or outdoor adventures, DJI Neo makes aerial content creation easier than ever before without requiring a remote control.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Weighs just 135g, making it DJI’s lightest and most portable drone.

Features AI subject tracking, 4K video, and intelligent QuickShots for effortless vlogging and video creation.

Offers palm takeoff/landing and can be fully controlled without a remote using the DJI Fly app.

Supports six QuickShots modes including Dronie, Circle, and Rocket for easy automated video shooting.

Up to 18 minutes of flight time with 22GB internal storage for up to 40 minutes of 4K video footage.

Can pair with DJI Goggles, RC Motion, and remote controllers for an immersive flight experience.

Priced affordably at €199, with the Fly More Combo available for €349.

Key Features of DJI Neo

DJI Neo stands out in the drone market for its portability and ease of use. Weighing just 135g, the Neo is designed for spontaneous video recording. Whether you’re documenting your daily activities or embarking on an adventure, this drone is lightweight enough to carry around anywhere. The highlight of Neo’s design is that it does not require a remote control. You can launch it from the palm of your hand, and with AI subject tracking, the drone can follow you or another subject with no additional input.

The Neo comes equipped with several intelligent shooting modes known as QuickShots, such as Dronie, Circle, Rocket, and Helix, which make it simple to capture stunning footage with minimal effort. The six shooting modes are designed to automatically track and record a subject from a variety of angles and altitudes, making creative vlogging accessible to anyone. With a flight time of up to 18 minutes, the DJI Neo also includes full propeller guards for safer use indoors and in close proximity to people.

Camera Capabilities and Performance

The DJI Neo boasts impressive camera specifications for its size. It features a 1/2-inch, 12-megapixel image sensor capable of recording 4K video at 30fps. This makes it more than adequate for content creators looking to produce high-quality footage for platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The Neo supports both 4K and 1080p recording resolutions, allowing for flexibility in video output based on the content being captured.

Image stabilization is another area where the DJI Neo excels. Despite its small size, it uses both RockSteady and HorizonBalancing stabilization technologies to minimize image shake and ensure smooth footage, even when in motion or in windy conditions up to Level-4 winds. These technologies also help correct horizon tilt by ±45°, ensuring that videos maintain a professional look.

User-Friendliness and Palm Control

One of the most exciting features of the DJI Neo is its user-friendliness. The drone can be launched and landed from the palm of your hand, making it perfect for beginners or casual users who may not be familiar with complex drone controls. By pressing the mode button, the drone automatically flies and starts recording, freeing the user from the hassle of manual operation. For vlogging purposes, Neo’s AI algorithms ensure that it tracks subjects seamlessly without the need for a remote controller.

The DJI Fly app allows users to control the Neo via virtual joysticks on their smartphone, making it incredibly accessible. Even first-time drone pilots can easily navigate its features, making it ideal for users of all ages (16 and above). However, it should be noted that the Neo does not support obstacle avoidance, so it is best to use it in open areas.

Connectivity and Control Options

While the DJI Neo auto-follow drone is designed to operate without a traditional remote control, it offers a range of control options for more advanced users. The Neo can pair with the DJI Fly app via Wi-Fi, giving users access to virtual joysticks for up to 50 meters of control range. For those looking for a more immersive flight experience, the Neo is compatible with DJI Goggles 3, RC Motion, and even the FPV Remote Controller 3.

Additionally, the Neo can be paired with the DJI RC-N3 remote controller, extending its video transmission range up to 10 kilometers. This versatility makes the Neo suitable for both casual users and those looking for more professional-level drone shots.

Pricing and Availability

The DJI Neo is attractively priced at €199 for the standard package, making it one of the most affordable drones in its category. For users looking for extended flight time and additional accessories, the Fly More Combo is available for €349, which includes three intelligent batteries, a two-way charging hub, and more.

The Neo is available for order through DJI’s official store and authorized retailers. With its mix of portability, ease of use, and impressive camera features, the DJI Neo is likely to be a popular choice for vloggers, travelers, and casual drone users.

The DJI Neo auto-follow drone represents an excellent balance between price, portability, and functionality. Whether you're a content creator in need of a quick and easy solution for aerial footage or a casual user wanting to document daily moments, the DJI Neo brings DJI's expertise in drone technology into a highly accessible form factor.



