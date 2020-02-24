Disney+ streaming available to pre-order in the UK for £49.99

The new Disney+ streaming service launches in the UK next month, bringing shows like the Mandalorian and more to our screens.

Disney are now offering a years worth of streaming in the UK for £49.99 if you pre-order it before it launches, it will normally cost £59.99 a year.

The new Disney+ streaming service lands in the UK one month from today the 24th of March and there will be a wide range of content available at launch.

This will include Disney shows and movies, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, you can find out more information at the link below.

Source Disney

