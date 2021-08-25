Deals: Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone, Save 50%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Dragon Alpha Z PRO Dual Camera Drone is equipped with a powerful wide angle 4K camera on the front and a 720p on the bottom. The front camera with 90 degrees ESC adjustment, can help you to film and capture all the beautiful scenes. With an undistorted lens and remote control of aerial angle, this drone helps you improve your aerial photography experience. It also has a companion app so you can view real-time images and not miss out at any moment. With an altitude hold mode function that stabilizes its flight, you do not have to constantly worry about the drone’s stability and can concentrate on capturing your image better. The headless mode eliminates the need to adjust the position of aircraft before flying. The drone will return to its original point with one click, no matter where it was flying.

Here are some of the features:

Front camera. 4K wide-angle camera with 90° adjustment

Bottom camera. 720p camera for bigger scenes

Altitude hold mode. Stabilizes the drone’s flight

Real-time FPV. View real-time images with the compatible Wi-Fi app

Headless mode. No need to adjust the position of aircraft before flying

One-key automatic return. Enables it to find its way back automatically

4 channels. For ascent, descent, forward, backward, left flight, right flight & 360 roll

6-axis gyroscope. Allows smoother flight & more convenient control

