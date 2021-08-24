Deals: Tune-It-Up Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker & Flashlight, save 61%

We have a great deal on the Tune-It-Up Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker & Flashlight in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
Fill any pool party, barbecue, or picnic with your favorite music with these waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 speakers from Tune-It-Up! It delivers a 360-degrees full-range sound up to 33ft! You can plug in a TF card and play your tunes directly or connect it using a USB port and connect a laptop, mobile phone, or any devices you have! With only 4 hours of charging time, its rechargeable 1800mAh lithium battery yields up to 10 hours of non-stop music and lights. Complete with a built-in flashlight, this water-resistant wireless speaker is a summer party essential!
- Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility. It pairs up nicely with the latest devices out today
- 360° full-range sound. Get crisp, natural, & realistic dynamic sound on any angle
- 10-hour playtime. 1800mAh lithium battery provides ideal power performance
- 300-feet wireless range. Stays connected with the paired device from up to 300ft away
- IPX5 waterproof. Perfect for outdoor use as it resists water splashes and rain
- Built-in flashlight. Get a bright light built-in the speaker for convenience or emergencies
- Lanyard & clip-ready. Perfect portability so you can take your tunes anywhere
