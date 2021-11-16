Team Group T-FORCE Delta RGB DDR5 and Vulcan DDR5 memory

Team Group has introduced its new T-FORCE Delta RGB DDR5 and Vulcan DDR5 memory this week offering “phenomenal speed and visualization properties” says the press race with the Delta RGB DDR5 memory providing an “exceptional” maximum frequency of 6,400 MHz.

Team Group Delta DDR5 memory

RGB Colors & 120° Ultra-Wide Lighting

Supports Intel XMP3.0 for One-Click Overclocking

Power Management ICs (PMICs) Equipped for Stable, Efficient Power Usage

Strengthened PMIC Cooling Design

On-die ECC for Stable System

High-Quality ICs Selected for Stability & Reliability

Equipped with Smart RGB IC Controller that Supports Various Lighting Effect Software

“T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 overclocking RAM is equipped with a power management IC with professional thermal conductive silicone rubber to enhance heat dissipation. It also supports on-die ECC error correction code to deliver stability and efficiency in power and system operations. The dual-channel memory offers a 2x16GB capacity, and consumers can choose from two frequency specifications, 6,000 MHz and 6,400 MHz. T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 desktop memory sustains the series original geometric design featuring optimized simplicity in its silhouette inspired by stealth aircraft. The RGB intelligent control chip and 120° ultra-wide range illumination properties allow users to effortlessly immerse in DDR5 memory’s extraordinary performance and distinguishing visualization.”

Team Group Vulcan DDR5 memory

Sleek Design

Reinforced Structure for Better Cooling

Supports Intel XMP3.0 for One-Click Overclocking

Power Management ICs (PMICs) Equipped for Stable, Efficient Power Usage

Strengthened PMIC Cooling Design

On-die ECC for Stable Systems

High-Quality ICs Selected for Stability & Reliability

“T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 overclocking desktop memory is a one-piece aluminium alloy manufactured through stamping designed to be installed via the snap on the top. Equipped with professional thermal conductive silicone rubber, it boasts a strengthened structure and enhanced heat-dissipating efficiency. T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 offers a dual-channel capacity of 2x16GB in two frequency specifications, 4,800 MHz and 5,200 MHz. Power management IC and on-die ECC error correction code enhance efficiency in power management, stability and performance in computing power. The global debut of the latest developed overclocking memory, T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 and T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5, will be available globally this month to meet global users’ demand for ultimate performance.”

For more details and pricing on the new T-FORCE Delta and Vulcan DDR5 memory jump over to the official product pages on the Team Group website.

Source : Delta : Vulcan

