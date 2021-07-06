Team Group C212 Extreme Speed flash drives unveiled

If you need to increase the speed of your USB flash drive you may be interested in a new device launched by the Team Group in the form of the aptly named C211 USB 3.2 Extreme Speed flash drive. Offering a pocket sized storage device with a USB3.2 Gen2 high-speed interface and offering transfer speeds up to 500MB/s. Taking just 30 seconds to transfer a 10 GB high quality video file. Team Group has also introduced two other flash drives in the form of the M211 USB 3.2 OTG, and C211 USB 3.2.

M211 USB 3.2 OTG Flash Drive—Reinventing Interfaces, Unbinding Transmission

Lightweight and compact, the M211 USB 3.2 OTG Flash Drive comes with USB Type A and Type C dual interfaces with the reading speed up to 150 MB/s, allowing data to transfer freely across Android devices, tablets, desktop computers, and Macs. As data transfer is no longer limited by the types of interface, users can release the storage of their devices in a timely manner. M211 adopts a newly patented foldable design, so users don’t have to worry about losing the cap. Made with COB (Chip on Board) assembly technique, the body of the drive is both waterproof and dustproof, safeguarding the data it holds.

C211 USB 3.2 Flash Drive—Carrying Data with Style

Made with aluminium alloy and covered in oxford blue, the C211 USB 3.2 Flash Drive reflects a pursuit of style and fashion with its modest yet sleek design, while being firmly durable. Its cap can be secured on the other side of the USB Drive, so users don’t have to worry about missing the caps. C211 is available in different storage capacities, up to 256 GB. With USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, it transfers data at extremely high rate and is able to handle all kinds of audiovisual files, including 4K videos, pioneering in fashion and taste with high performance and durability.

Source : Team Group

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals