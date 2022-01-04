Dauntless affordable professionally tuned in-ear monitor earphones

Dauntless are a new pair of lightweight professionally tuned high-performance in-ear earphones and monitors offering musicians and audiophiles high fidelity sound with superior passive noise isolation. Shielding your ears from noisy distractions yet providing an ergonomic fit, lightweight design with detachable flexible cables. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates).

“DAUNTLESS has been designed for maximum comfort and compatibility with all ear shapes. Weighing in at only 4.2 grams on each side, DAUNTLESS fades from your awareness and lets your music take the front stage. Our ultra-flexible cable opens your world to a free and unrestricted listening experience while harnessing the superior sound quality wired audio has to offer. Filter out the annoyances of daily commute and noisy environments with DAUNTLESS’ fully sealed frontal acoustic and rear vent chambers.”

If the Dauntless crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Dauntless in-ear earphones project review the promotional video below.

“Dauntless’ excellent build quality can be attributed to a combination of precision engineering and traditional handcrafting techniques. 3D-printed with our custom engineering resin and carefully hand-lacquered, Dauntless flaunts its robustness and beautiful aesthetic. Admire the beauty of DAUNTLESS’ hand-lacquered resin shell as you immerse yourself in the world of music. You will be presented with the basic essentials needed to jump right into enjoying your favorite music.”

