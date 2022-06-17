Moondrop Aria Snow Edition in-ear monitors $80

If you are in the market for a pair of affordable in-ear monitors you might be interested to know that Moondrop has this week unveiled their new Aria Snow Edition priced at $80 or roughly £65. Featuring newly updated 10mm dual-cavity dynamic drivers, a new high-quality performance DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) diaphragm, CNC-milled metallic ear cavities, VDSF target response curve, and detachable two pin connector cable.

“Moondrop has redefined the Aria with brand new looks and a brand new DLC diaphragm dynamic driver unit. Based on the feedback on the OG Aria, Moondrop has dropped the LCP diaphragm and now features their trusted DLC(Diamond-Like Carbon) diaphragm coil on the dual-cavity dynamic drivers. The latest Moondrop Aria Snow Edition follows the brand’s VDSF tuning curve and delivers an impressive sound performance with ultimate clarity and detail, your music is gonna come to life with the Moondrop Aria Snow Edition.

Apart from the sound tuning, Moondrop has a good name in the industry for impressive craftsmanship. It is evident with the latest Aria Snow Edition too. The pair features CNC machined metallic ear cavities with an impressive snow-flake design. The pair looks simply appealing, pretty sure you are gonna love wearing them around your friends. “

“Moondrop Aria Snow Edition houses a 10mm dual-cavity dynamic driver unit with a new DLC(Diamond-Like Carbon) diaphragm coil. DLC diaphragm is classic in Moondrop’s terms as they have utilized the same previously in the famous Kanas Pro IEMs. With this new dynamic driver, the pair achieves a smoother performance with refined and better-detailed treble frequency response. It comes with a standard 2-pin 0.78mm connector cable with high-purity Silver-plated OFC(oxygen-free copper) cores. “

Source : Moondrop

