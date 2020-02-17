HarmonicDyne Helios Dynamic Headphone

The HarmonicDyne Helios Dynamic headphones have 16 days remaining on their Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign allowing backers to benefit from customised 50 mm German engineered dynamic drivers. Earlybird pledges are now available offering a 35% discount off the recommended retail price and worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the custom engineered dynamic drivers specifically created for acoustic accuracy.

The sound cavity of the headphones has been carved out of one piece of solid walnut wood to create an acoustic chamber that resonates with the “luxurious timbre” say it’s creators. The wood was specifically chosen not only because of its beautiful appearance but because all that would is well known for its warm mid tones and punchy and resonant base.

Source : Indiegogo

