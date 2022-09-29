Moondrop Stellaris Planar magnetic driver in ear monitors with sub-nanometer diaphragm

Moondrop has today announced the launch of their new Stellaris Planar Magnetic Driver in ear monitors equipped with a sub-nanometer diaphragm. The Stellaris features a newly-developed 14.5 mm planar magnetic driver and the sub-nanometer diaphragm has a thickness of just 1um, stretched tightly on the bracket for uniform tension. The driver has been designed in collaboration with Tuoyin Electronics and combined with Moondrop’s “exquisite acoustic cavity structure design” says the press release.

The Stellaris Planar Magnetic Driver in ear monitors are now available to purchase priced at $109 or £102 depending on your location and shipping will start on Friday this week.

Moondrop Stellaris Planar in ear monitors

“Moondrop isn’t bound for any introduction among Audiophiles. The brand has been hyper-active in the industry with its class-leading range of in-ear monitors. They cover different price segments and have always been on the front with their classic approach with single Dynamic and multi-driver hybrid driver configurations. Moondrop is also known for its exclusive designer looks for its in-ear monitors. Today, they join the league of planar magnetic driver IEMs with the all-new Stellaris.”

“Stellaris adopts a fully symmetrical magnetic circuit that is composed of 7+7 N52H magnets precisely arranged during bold assembly. This magnetic circuit produces a powerful magnetic flux (close to 1Tesla), resulting in a cleaner output with Ultra-low harmonic distortion and higher magnetic circuit efficiency. The pair promises a spectacular sound performance with a clear response throughout a wide frequency band!”

Source : Moondrop



