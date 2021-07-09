Philips 49″ 165Hz 498P9Z curved monitor with 5120 x 1440 resolution

Geeky Gadgets

Philips 165 Hz 498P9Z curved monitorPhilips has launched a new curved monitor in the form of the Philips 498P9Z which will be launching next month during August 2021 and will be priced at £899. The 49 inch curved monitor provides a resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels and has been created to replace multi-monitor setups offering a truly wide view with a 32:9 aspect ratio for gaming or the same screen size as two 27″ 16:9 QuadHD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution displays. Thanks to the VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 support the monitor provides users with a “significant step up from normal SDR displays” says Philips.

Adaptive-Sync technology and a 165 Hz refresh rate provide smooth gaming anti-glare and low monitor reflection, “images are crystal clear with pure colour and excellent clarity”. Eye care technologies like FlickerFree, EasyRead mode and LowBlue mode work together for a more comfortable viewing experience, filtering harmful blue light emissions and eliminating flicker.

Philips 49 inch 165 Hz curved monitor 5120 x 1440

“The ratio and size of the display allow users to open multiple programs while and documents at once, without juggling open files: chats, emails, videos and datasheets all find a place on this 49″ monitor. But for the most extreme set-ups and multitasking, there’s also MultiView technology and a built-in KVM switch. MultiView enables connecting multiple sources and viewing them side-by-side, so users can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, while thanks to the MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, users will be able to control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up, easily toggling between sources.”

