Philips 49″ 165Hz 498P9Z curved monitor with 5120 x 1440 resolution

Philips has launched a new curved monitor in the form of the Philips 498P9Z which will be launching next month during August 2021 and will be priced at £899. The 49 inch curved monitor provides a resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels and has been created to replace multi-monitor setups offering a truly wide view with a 32:9 aspect ratio for gaming or the same screen size as two 27″ 16:9 QuadHD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution displays. Thanks to the VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 support the monitor provides users with a “significant step up from normal SDR displays” says Philips.

Adaptive-Sync technology and a 165 Hz refresh rate provide smooth gaming anti-glare and low monitor reflection, “images are crystal clear with pure colour and excellent clarity”. Eye care technologies like FlickerFree, EasyRead mode and LowBlue mode work together for a more comfortable viewing experience, filtering harmful blue light emissions and eliminating flicker.

“The ratio and size of the display allow users to open multiple programs while and documents at once, without juggling open files: chats, emails, videos and datasheets all find a place on this 49″ monitor. But for the most extreme set-ups and multitasking, there’s also MultiView technology and a built-in KVM switch. MultiView enables connecting multiple sources and viewing them side-by-side, so users can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, while thanks to the MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, users will be able to control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up, easily toggling between sources.”

