Cubbit home cloud storage offers remote access and total privacy

If you are looking for alternative to the subscription-based cloud storage companies such as Dropbox, Box, iCloud, Google Drive, OneDrive and others. You may be interested in Cubbit a personal home cloud storage solution that is attached locally to your home network providing remote access to your files wherever you may be incomplete privacy.

Personal home cloud storage solution

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $398 or £295 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Cubbit is a new cloud: one that’s distributed, user-powered, and forever yours. Cubbit’s users join forces to create a collaborative storage space – forming the most private, secure, and sustainable cloud ever. Cubbit lets you access and share your data from anyhwere, it’s easy-to-use and has all the features you’d expect. Unlike any Cloud, Cubbit needs no data center — it runs on a peer-to-peer network of Cubbit Cells with over 3500 active nodes in 70+ countries, unlocking a unique set of features.”

If the Cubbit campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Cubbit personal cloud hosting project watch the promotional video below.

“The Cubbit Cell is cloud storage that’s free, for life. Choose your Cell – 512 GB or 1TB – and you’re set for life. A one-off fee and then you never need to give us another dime. On Cubbit you enjoy total privacy. No one else, not even us, can access your data – without your permission. Thanks to our zero-knowledge cryptographic architecture, it’s mathematically impossible for anyone to see your files. Create up to 4 independent Cloud accounts for every Cell. Each account is private, and you decide how much space it gets.”

“Your Cubbit Cell grows with you and your storage needs. Connect it to your router for up to 1TB of instant cloud storage. Need more? Plug in any external storage device via USB and your cloud space will increase by 50% of the attached storage – up to a total of 4TB.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the personal cloud hosting, jump over to the official Cubbit crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

