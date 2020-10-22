Dropbox Family plan launches for all from $17 a month

After previously making their new Family shared cloud storage service available as a beta release, Dropbox has this week, officially launched Dropbox Family to all making available plans from $17 a month. Providing 2 TB of storage that can be shared between six family members.

“Centralise and secure all of your family’s files and share 2,000 GB of encrypted cloud storage. Everyone gets their own account for photos, passwords and docs, and there’s a shared place for the whole family. With our family plan, up to six members can back up files from their PCs or Macs, manage online account details with Dropbox Passwords, and save sensitive documents in Dropbox Vault – all under one bill.”

“Sharing with loved ones has never been easier. All plan members can use the Family Room folder for shared content such as photos, videos and important documents while maintaining their own private accounts. Keep your family’s content safe with the latest encryption technology and robust security features. At Dropbox we have been protecting data for over a decade – it’s our top priority.”

For more details on the new Dropbox Family plan jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Dropbox

