Crusader Kings III Tours & Tournaments expansion arrives next month

Paradox Interactive have this week announced that a new expansion will be released next month during May 2023 for the chivalric adventure game Crusader Kings III in the form of the Tours & Tournaments expansion which will be available to play from May 11, 2023 onwards. The new expansion is now available to preorder and is also part of the Chapter II Crusader Kings pack, with three other upcoming add-ons.

The new expansion has been created to present players with a brave, new medieval world of trials and tribulations, deeds and adventure, and refreshing storytelling, check out the trailers below to learn more about what you can expect. As well as a quick 10 minute before you buy overview video just in case you have an experienced the world of Crusader Kings III as yet.

“Let wanderlust overtake your ruler’s desires during a monumental Tour, and seek out your subjects in a realm that can be both dangerous and richly entertaining. Prove yourself in one of the many forms of gallant Tournaments, either abroad or at home, or use the festivities to murder a quarrelsome rival. Be the host of new Grand Activities, be it grand weddings or stirring falconry hunts. But beware! Many celebrations are the perfect cover for the dastardly scheme against foes… or family.”

“Don’t get too comfortable at court, because some of the greatest stories are out there in the world. Travel your realm, plan great hunts and take part in grand demonstrations of arms in Crusader Kings III: Tours and Tournaments, coming 11 May 2023. Tours and Tournaments is available for pre-order now, and is also part of the Chapter II Crusader Kings pack, with three other upcoming add-ons.”

“The pomp and pageantry of medieval tournaments are only a part of the new adventures waiting for you in Crusader Kings III: Tours and Tournaments. Travel across your realm to survey your vassals, or bring a powerful regent to heel as you make history altering decisions across dozens of new events in this expansion to Paradox’s award-winning medieval strategy game.”

Source : Steam





