Path of Exile Crucible expansion launches April 7 2023

In a few days time the new expansion Path of Exile Crucible will be available to play expanding the free-to-play action role-playing game developed and published by Grinding Gear Games. The storyline of Path of Exile takes place in a dark fantasy world, in which the government of the island nation of Oriath exiles people to the continent of Wraeclast, a ruined continent home to many ancient gods. You are tasked with taking control of an exile, and choosing one of seven character classes to suit your play style either Marauder, Duelist, Ranger, Shadow, Witch, Templar, and Scion. Path of Exile Crucible will be launching on April 7 for PC and Mac, and April 12 for PlayStation and Xbox.

Path of Exile Crucible

“In Path of Exile: Crucible, you’ll learn about an ancient race of titans who once shaped the primordial surface of Wraeclast. In this league, you will earn the ability to forge their power onto your weapons. Our April expansion contains the Crucible challenge league, improvements to the Atlas Skill Tree, nine new Vaal skills, over ten new unique items, revamps to Breach and Abyss, reworked Pathfinder and Saboteur Ascendancy classes, new quality of life features and much more!”

“Crucible Forges are scattered throughout Wraeclast. When you find one, select one of your weapons and channel the power of the ancient titans to spawn a challenging encounter. The longer you channel for, the more the molten monsters merge together to form more fearsome foes. You’re in control of the difficulty and reward of these encounters.”

Source : Grinding Gear Games





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals