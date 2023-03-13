Tintin Reporter Cigars of the Pharaoh adventure game unveiled

Tintin fans might be interested in a new adventure game that has been unveiled this week that will be available on the PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch. Tintin Reporter Cigars of the Pharaoh game allows you to “join Tintin in a series of action-packed puzzles as he tries to solve an international drug trafficking case by exploring the Orient, but also an ancient temple, a desert the depths of a lush jungle and other magnificent but challenging locations.”

Unfortunately no release date has been set as yet by the companies developers at Pendulo Studios or publisher Microids but as soon more information becomes available we will keep you up to speed as always.

“A unique and innovative gameplay combining all the best elements of adventure and investigative games. A game that invites you to dress up as a detective/reporter: search, infiltrate to find clues and solve puzzles with the help of investigative dialogue sumptuously enriched with breathtaking video sequences.”

“After meeting with professor Sarcophagus while cruising the Mediterranean see, the famous Belgian reporter goes on a quest to find the tomb of Pharaoh Kih-Oskh. What are the dark secrets hidden in the tomb? From Egypt to India, passing through Arabia, Tintin & Snowy will end up investigating a gigantic drug trafficking network throughout the Orient.”

“Featuring all the facets of the Tintin universe and with a story full of twists making part of Hergé’s great creative legacy, the game plunges you into the heart of mysterious Egypt and other lands of infinite beauty. “Cigars of the Pharaoh”, the 4th album of the series was prepublished in December 1932 in the youth supplement “Le Petit – Vingtième”.”

