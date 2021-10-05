Creative has launched its new Live! Mic M3 USB microphone equipped with dual 14 mm condenser capsules and two polar (pickup) patterns, Cardioid and Omni-directional. Allowing you to optimize the microphone for different setups depending on your needs, with the ability to easily switch between patterns directly on the microphone.

With the Cardioid pattern, the microphone is most suited for single-person recordings, such as streaming, as it is a front-focused mode and is best used to capture sounds made directly in front of the mic offering up to 24-bit / 96 kHz high-resolution recording.

“The perfect USB microphone for novices recording livestreams, podcasts, or even just for everyday communications like work calls, Creative Live! Mic M3 presents both Cardioid and Omni polar patterns, studio-grade recording resolution, and real-time mic-monitoring. It also features a direct mute button for you to control your microphone’s status instinctively , up to 24-bit / 96 kHz studio-quality recording resolution, and lets you be heard with crystal clear clarity.”

“With a built-in headphones port, detachable pop filter, and an adjustable table stand, Creative Live! Mic M3 is an essential yet simple, plug-and-play answer to better communications for your PC or Mac setup. Our foray into excellent communications, Creative Live! Mic M3 encompasses everything that you need to send your message across effectively. Be it for broadcasting on a livestream, venturing into a new podcast, recording a gameplay, or work calls, we have got you covered.”

The Creative Live! Mic M3 USB microphone is priced at £55 and now available to purchase directly from the official Creative website by following the link below.

Source : Creative

