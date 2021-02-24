Razer Kiyo Pro HD streaming USB web camera launches for $200

If your in the market for a high performance USB web camera complete with adaptive light sensor, you may be interested to know that Razer has this week launched their new Kiyo Pro HD USB web camera offering uncompressed 1080p, 60 frames per second capture as well as support for HDR. Supporting plug-and-play connectivity the Razer Kiyo Pro streaming camera provides you with a 5GB/s camera stream.

The Razer Kiyo Pro web camera has been designed for streamers and is equipped with a larger Type 1/2.8 ultra-sensitive CMOS sensor with STARVIS technology. The streaming camera is capable of detecting how bright or dark its surroundings are and will automatically adjust accordingly, always providing a perfect picture and clarity, says Razer. Check out the emotional video below for a quick look at the new streaming camera from Razer now available to purchase priced at $200.

“Achieve professional video standards for streaming and video conferencing with the Razer Kiyo Pro—an FHD USB webcam that has a high-performance adaptive light sensor, so you can enjoy crisp, clear quality in any setup and lighting condition.”

“Achieve the highest standards of streaming and video calls with the new Razer Kiyo Pro—a Full HD USB webcam with a cutting-edge adaptive light sensor that adjusts to any lighting condition while streaming at 1080p 60FPS or 30FPS when HDR is enabled. No more excuses for having your camera off. “

Razer Kiyo Pro Camera Specifications

Connection type: USB3.0

Image resolution: 2.1 Megapixels

Video Resolution: 1080p @ 60/30/24FPS / 720p @ 60FPS / 480p @ 30FPS / 360p @ 30FPS

Video encoding: H.264 codec

Still Image Resolution: 1920×1080

Image Quality Settings Customization: Yes

Diagonal Field of View (FOV): 103°, 90°, 80°

Focus Type: Auto

Mounting Options: L-shape joint and Tripod (Not included)

Cable Length: 1.5 meters braided cable

Razer Kiyo Pro Microphone Specifications

Channels: Stereo

Audio Codec: 16bit 48KHz

Polar patterns: Omni-directional

Sensitivity: -38dB

Razer Kiyo Pro System Requirements

PC with a free USB port

Windows 8 (or higher)

Internet connection

500 MB of free hard disk space

Compatible with Open Broadcaster Software and Xsplit

Source : Razer

