How to create amazing vector images using AI and Adobe Illustrator

During its recent Adobe Max 2023 conference a wide variety of new AI features and enhancements were showcased by Adobe some of which are already available to use in its suite of creative applications. If you need to create vector images and graphics you might be interested in one AI feature which is been added to Adobe Illustrator in the form of the aptly named Vector AI. This innovative feature is powered by Adobe Firefly, and has been specifically designed to aid users when creating vector graphics. It is a generative AI-powered tool that complements the existing suite of tools in Illustrator, providing users with an efficient and intuitive method to generate editable vector graphics.

The Text to Vector Graphic (beta) feature operates on a simple yet ingenious principle: it converts brief descriptions provided by users into a variety of vector graphics. Whether the user wants to create a subject, scene, icon, or pattern, Illustrator generates multiple variations based on the brief. This feature not only generates standalone graphics but also produces scalable and editable patterns, offering a wide range of creative possibilities.

This new feature provides users with a high degree of control over the output. The Properties panel allows users to adjust various options as needed, including the level of detail in the output and the style of the vector or image. Furthermore, the generated vector graphic is arranged in logical groups for easy editing, enhancing the user experience and streamlining the creative process.

Vector AI images and graphics

The Text to Vector Graphic (beta) feature is available in the Illustrator app wherever Adobe provides its services, with the exception of China. It is included in users’ existing Illustrator subscription, without any additional fee, making it a valuable addition to the creative toolkit of Illustrator users. However, it is important to note that an internet connection is required to use this feature.

Easily craft vector graphics using Adobe Illustrator’s Text to Vector Graphic feature, now in beta. Just describe your idea in words and let the software do the rest.

How to create Vector Elements using AI

Initiate: Choose to create your vector graphic either in context or on a blank canvas. Placeholder: Utilize the Rectangle tool to insert a rectangle where your vector graphic will go. Select: Pick the rectangle using the Selection tool. A Contextual Task Bar will appear. Generate: Click on ‘Generate (beta)’ and pick your desired vector type—’Subject,’ ‘Scene,’ or ‘Icon.’ Describe: Enter a brief description or choose a sample prompt to define your vector. Pro Tip: Use straightforward language. Phrases like “sunset over hills” or “woman reading book” yield the best results. Customize: In the Properties panel, you can: Disable ‘Match active artboard style’ if needed.

Adjust detail settings.

Opt for an existing style.

Inspiration: Learn how style choices affect your final output.

Execute: Hit ‘Generate (beta)’. Preview variations and select your favorite.

How to create Vector Patterns using AI

Choose Object: Use the Selection tool to pick an object for pattern application. Fill/Stroke: Click on either ‘Fill’ or ‘Stroke’ in the toolbar. Pattern Type: In the Contextual Task Bar, select ‘Generate (beta)’ and then ‘Pattern.’ Description: Input a description or pick a sample prompt for your pattern. Color Control: Fine-tune color settings in the Properties panel. Generate: Click ‘Generate (beta)’ and choose the pattern that suits you best.

Note : The generated patterns will be repeating tiles.

: The generated patterns will be repeating tiles. Previewed patterns are stored as swatches for future use.

Access this feature through Window > Text to Vector Graphic (beta).

Text to Vector Graphic

The system requirements for the Text to Vector Graphic (beta) feature are the same as those for the Illustrator app, ensuring that all Illustrator users have access to this innovative tool. This feature is designed for Illustrator users of all levels, making it a versatile tool for both beginners and seasoned professionals.

One of the standout features of this new tool is its ability to accelerate creative workflows. By quickly creating subjects, scenes, icons, or patterns using everyday language, it allows users to bring their ideas to life faster and more efficiently.

Moreover, the Text to Vector Graphic (beta) feature introduces a new kind of tamper-evident metadata, known as Content Credentials. These are applied to the assets it generates, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of the created graphics. This unique feature is a testament to Adobe’s commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and trust in its products.

Adobe Illustrator’s new Text to Vector Graphic (beta) feature combines the power of AI with the simplicity of text descriptions to generate a wide range of vector graphics. With its user-friendly interface, customizable options, and efficient workflows, it is set to revolutionize the way vector graphics are created. This innovative tool is a testament to Adobe’s commitment to enhancing the creative process, and it is sure to be warmly welcomed by Illustrator users worldwide. For more information on the latest AI tools to be added to Adobe Illustrator jump over to the official website.



