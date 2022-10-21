Creality opens official UK online shop with a up to 50% off discount campaign

Sponsored:

The 3D printer manufacturer Creality is known for its user-friendly desktop 3D printers. Now the Chinese company is opening its official UK online store. To celebrate the launch of the new shop, there is a big discount campaign.

Creality is not only known for the popular Ender 3 series, but also offers a number of other desktop 3D printers. Like the CR series, which is also based on material extrusion (FFF) and resin printers such as the Halot-One Plus in its portfolio. In the opening sale, they are offer Halot One resin printer at £99 and 500g resin at half price.

They’ve also expended their catergory to 3D scanner and engravers. CR-scan Lizard hit great success on Kickstarter with about 10000 pcs early this year. CR-Laser Falcon 10W version is their newly released engraver which sells at £399 in the opening sale.

At the start of the official UK Creality Store, the manufacturer offers all customers a discount of more than 15% on almost everything. When purchasing the 3D printer, there are no extra shipping fees if the order value is over £99 . What’s more, for new registers, there is also 2 coupons values total in £15 which can be stacked base on the promotion event.

The store accepts credit card and PayPal as payment methods and offers support via live chat.

All offers can be found on a special overview page. The discount campaign runs between Oct 20, 2022 and Oct 26, 2022.

In addition to the discount, there is also a competition during this period. Customers can win 3D printers, scanners and vouchers as part of a wheel of fortune. Creality also presents its own Facebook community with its own campaigns.

Creality official UK online shop link: https://store.creality.com/uk

