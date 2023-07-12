Scythe Fuma 3 high-performance PC CPU cooler

Scythe, the Japanese CPU cooler brand, announces its high-performance flagship CPU cooler Fuma 3 today. The Fuma 3 features an optimized aerodynamic design on a new heatsink with increased thermal conductivity, resulting in improved cooling performance for demanding overclocked CPUs.

he dual tower Fuma 3 is a 154mm tall high-performance CPU air cooler backed with 6x6mm high-quality nickel-plated heat pipes that work firmly with the premium aluminum heatsink.

The advanced asymmetrical engineering is configured with a lifted offset design that allows Fuma 3 to have full access to the RAM slot in the front bank and will not overhang the VRM heatsink in the rear on the motherboards. It is one of the most compatible dual tower CPU coolers on the PC market.

The Fuma 3 is now available in South East Asia and can be pre-ordered exclusively on Newegg Scythe Inc storefront in America regions, prior to the biggest sales event Fantastech. The availability on US Amazon will be around 20th July.

Versatile PC CPU cooler

The SCFM-3000 model is a highly versatile cooling solution, with a wide range of features that make it a top choice for tech enthusiasts. Measuring W138.0 x D128.0 x H154.0 mm (including fan), this powerful device is designed to deliver optimal performance, no matter what the task at hand.

Weighing in at 1,095 g / 38.62 oz (including fan), the SCFM-3000 is a sturdy and reliable option that is built to last. It is compatible with both Intel LGA 1700 / 1200 / 115X and AMD AM5 / AM4 CPU sockets, making it a highly versatile option that can be used with a wide range of different devices.

In terms of fan options, the SCFM-3000 offers a choice between the Kaze Flex II (120 mm x 120 mm x 26 mm) and Kaze Flex II Slim (120 mm x 12 mm x 15 mm) models. Both of these fans feature PWM 300-1500 RPM fan speed and Anti-Vibration Rubber, ensuring that they are both highly effective and reliable cooling options that can be used in a variety of different settings.

Source : Scythe



