Best CPU fan and liquid coolers 2023 tested price vs performance

The review includes the AMD Wraith Prism RGB CPU Cooler, the Corsair H150i Elite CAPELLIX XT RGB Liquid CPU Cooler, the DeepCool LS320 120mm Liquid CPU Cooler, the Corsair iCue H100i Capellix Liquid CPU Cooler, the Noctua NH-D15 CPU Cooler, the NZXT Kraken X63 RGB 280mm Liquid CPU Cooler, the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 CPU Cooler, and the Vetroo V5 CPU Cooler.

The choice of coolers on the market is massive and a CPU cooler is not a one-size-fits-all decision because of several factors that vary among PC systems and users. Here are a few reasons why a specific CPU cooler might not suit all situations:

PC Case Size: The physical dimensions of your PC case can limit your choice of CPU cooler. Larger coolers, especially high-performance air coolers and liquid coolers with large radiators, may not fit in smaller cases such as small form factor.

CPU Heat Output: Different CPUs produce different amounts of heat. High-performance CPUs, such as those used for gaming or professional applications, generate more heat and therefore require more efficient cooling solutions. On the other hand, a low-power CPU used for basic tasks might not need such a robust aio cooler.

Overclocking: Overclocking a CPU increases its performance but also its heat output. If you plan to overclock your CPU, you’ll need a cooler capable of handling the extra heat. As well as your choice of AMD and Intel.

Noise Levels: Some CPU coolers are quieter than others. If noise is a concern for you, you might prefer a cooler that operates more quietly, even if it means sacrificing some cooling performance.

Aesthetics: For some users, the look of their PC build is as important as its performance. They might prefer a cooler with RGB lighting or a particular color scheme or cooling options that matches the rest of their PC components. Water cooling is also another consideration and all-in-one (aio) liquid coolers

Budget: Finally, the cost is a significant factor. Higher-end coolers generally offer better performance, but they also come with a higher price tag. Depending on your budget, a less expensive cooler or stock cooler with 120mm fans that comes with your CPU might be a more suitable choice for some.

The best CPU cooler for a particular PC system and user depends on a combination of factors, including the PC’s physical constraints, the CPU’s heat output, the user’s performance requirements, noise tolerance, aesthetic preferences, and budget.

AMD Wraith Prism RGB CPU Cooler

Starting with the AMD Wraith Prism RGB CPU Cooler, you will be pleased to know that it’s not just a cooler, but a visual spectacle. With its RGB lighting, it adds a touch of color to your PC setup. But it’s not all about aesthetics. The cooler is also known for its efficient cooling performance, thanks to its copper heat pipes and aluminum fins.

Official Genuine AMD Branded Product

Supports Motherboard Socket: AM2/ AM3/ AM3+ / AM4

Aluminum heat sink with copper core base – Pre-applied thermal paste

Direct Contact Heat pipes

Switchable Overclock Fan profile

Corsair H150i Elite CAPELLIX XT RGB Liquid CPU Cooler

Next on the list is the Corsair H150i Elite CAPELLIX XT RGB Liquid CPU Cooler. If you are wondering how this cooler stands out, it’s in its liquid cooling system. Simply put, liquid coolers are often more efficient than air coolers, and this Corsair model is no exception. It features a 360mm radiator for maximum cooling surface area and comes with three Corsair ML120 fans for optimal airflow.

Powerful, low-noise cooling for your CPU, lit by 33 ultra-bright CAPELLIX RGB LEDs

Smart RGB lighting and fan speed controller gives you precise speed and lighting control over up to six RGB fans

Magnetic Levitation RGB Fans: Three 120 mm Corsair ML RGB Series PWM fans

Controllable via PWM, from 400 to 2,400 RPM while in operation

Zero RPM cooling profiles in Corsair iCUE software allow fans to stop entirely at low temperatures, eliminating fan noise

DeepCool LS320 120mm Liquid CPU Cooler

The DeepCool LS320 120mm Liquid CPU Cooler is another liquid cooler worth considering. It features a compact 120mm radiator, making it a suitable choice for smaller PC cases. Despite its size, it doesn’t compromise on cooling performance.

Cooling performance and low-noise efficiency

120mm radiator,

Single FC120 A-RGB PWM fan

Infinity mirror cap design

Corsair iCue H100i Capellix Liquid CPU Cooler

The Corsair iCue H100i Capellix Liquid CPU Cooler is a testament to Corsair’s expertise in CPU cooling technology. It features a 240mm radiator and two Corsair ML120 fans. Additionally, it’s compatible with the Corsair iCUE software, allowing you to control and synchronize the RGB lighting with other iCUE-compatible devices.

RGB pump head Illuminated by 33 ultra-bright CAPELLIX RGB LEDs

Provides powerful and quiet cooling for your processor. Noise level 10 – 37 dB

Corsair iCUE Commander CORE included Connected RGB lighting and fan speed controller

Two magnetic levitation PWM fans Corsair 120mm ML RGB Series

Zero RPM cooling profiles Corsair iCUE allow fans to be turned off when the temperature is low to eliminate their noise

Support for Intel 1200, 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, 1366, 2011, 2066 cooling sockets | AMD AM4, AM3, AM2, sTRx4, sR4

AMD Processors Supported Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen, Phenom II, Athlon II, FX, A-Series, Opteron, Sempron, Athlon 64

Intel Processors Supported Core i9, i7, i5

Noctua NH-D15 CPU Cooler

If you prefer air coolers, the Noctua NH-D15 CPU Cooler is a model that you should not overlook. It’s known for its exceptional cooling performance and quiet operation. It features two premium-grade NF-A15 140mm fans and a dual-tower heatsink for efficient heat dissipation.

State-of-the-art dual-tower design with 6 heatpipes and 2 fans

Successor of the classic NH-D14

2 x highly optimised NF-A15 140mm fans with PWM support and Low-Noise Adaptors

Automatic speed control and ultra-quiet operation

Includes high-end NT-H1 thermal paste and SecuFirm2 mounting system for easy installation on Intel LGA1700 (LGA17xx family) LGA1200, LGA115x, LGA2011, LGA2066 and AMD AM4 & AM5

Choice for Intel Core i9, i7, i5, i3 (e.g. 13900, 13700, 13600) and AMD Ryzen (e.g. 7950X3D, 7900X3D, 7800X3D, 7700)

Backed up by 6-year manufacturer’s warranty

NZXT Kraken X63 RGB 280mm Liquid CPU Cooler

The NZXT Kraken X63 RGB 280mm Liquid CPU Cooler is another liquid cooler that deserves mention. It features a 280mm radiator and two Aer RGB 2 fans. It’s also compatible with the NZXT CAM software for lighting and fan speed control.

Fine nylon mesh sleeves strengthen the rubber tubing, providing durability and protection against mishandling

Two 140mm Aer P radiator fans with chamfered intake and fluid dynamic bearings

CPU Compatibility: Intel LGA: 1200, 1151, 1150, 1155, 1156, 1366, 2011, 2011-3, 2066 Intel Series: i9, i7, i5, i3, Pentium, Celeron AMD Socket: AM4, sTRX4, TR4 AMD Series: Ryzen 9, Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 3,Threadripper* Threadripper bracketnot included

Fans feature chamfered intake and fluid dynamic bearing that provides silent operations, durability, and powerful cooling performance

Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 CPU Cooler

The Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 CPU Cooler is a dual-tower air cooler known for its cooling efficiency. It features six heat pipes and two TY-121BP fans for optimal heat dissipation.

CPU cooler is equipped with metal fasteners of Intel & AMD platforms

Standard size PWM fan

6×6mm heat pipes

Aluminum, CPU cooler is equipped with metal fasteners of Intel & AMD platform to achieve better installation

CPU cooler Socket supports: Intel:1150/1151/1155/1156/1200/1700/17XX AMD:AM4 AM5

Vetroo V5 CPU Cooler

Last but not least, the Vetroo V5 CPU Cooler is a budget-friendly air cooler that doesn’t compromise on performance. It features a 120mm PWM fan and four copper heat pipes for efficient cooling.

Five heat pipes with exclusive Direct Contact Technology provide fast heat transfer and maintain the excellent operation of

CPU.Direct touching copper base is adopted to fit CPU

Support Intel LGA 1700/1200/1156/1155/1151/1150; AMD: AM4/AM3+/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2

120mm fan at 1,700 RPM is ready anytime for the best thermal solution.

4-Pin PWM control allows for dynamic speed adjustment between 800-1700±10% RPM min noise or max airflow

Whether you’re a gamer, a content creator, or just a casual user, there’s a cooler that fits your needs. While the choice of a CPU cooler might seem like a daunting task given the myriad of options available, this review of the AMD Wraith Prism RGB CPU Cooler, the Corsair H150i Elite CAPELLIX XT RGB Liquid CPU Cooler, the DeepCool LS320 120mm Liquid CPU Cooler, the Corsair iCue H100i Capellix Liquid CPU Cooler, the Noctua NH-D15 CPU Cooler, the NZXT Kraken X63 RGB 280mm Liquid CPU Cooler, the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 CPU Cooler, and the Vetroo V5 CPU Cooler should make your decision-making process a bit easier whatever your needs.

