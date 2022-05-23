Corsair VOYAGER a1600 gaming laptop features a touch bar

This week Corsair have launched this very first gaming laptop in the form of the VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage Edition equipping the gaming system with a touch bar offering access to 10 customizable S-key shortcut buttons. The gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor supported by AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile graphics and features a 16″ 2560 × 1600 pixel QHD+ IPS screen with a 240 Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium. Together with DDR5 memory and a high-speed M.2 NVMe SSD.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Corsair gaming laptop

“Packing a wide array of state-of-the-art tech into an impressively thin 19.8 mm form-factor, the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 boasts up to an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile graphics to game at maximum settings and cruise through resource-heavy applications like Adobe After Effects or OBS Studio. Moreover, this combination of cutting-edge AMD components unlocks the suite of exclusive AMD smart technologies, such as AMD Smart Access Memory, which helps unlock high performance by providing select AMD Ryzen processors with address to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory, further enhancing the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600’s high-end performance. The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 stays cool thanks to an advanced compact vapor chamber cooling system that evenly spreads heat, achieving lower temperatures with a thinner profile than traditional cooling methods.”

“Incorporating technology from the content creation experts at Elgato, the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 breaks new ground as a laptop built specifically with streamers in mind. Above the keyboard are ten easy-access customizable S-key shortcut buttons powered by Elgato Stream Deck software, putting one-touch streaming control at your fingertips. A 1080p30 FHD webcam immortalizes your biggest moments in sharp detail, while a directional 4-microphone array with ambient noise cancellation clearly captures your voice even in busy environments.”

“The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is complemented by a host of features tailored for today’s gamers and content creators. CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile keyswitches deliver mechanical precision, illuminated by per-key RGB backlighting from ultra-bright, power-efficient CAPELLIX LEDs powered by CORSAIR iCUE software. A variety of ports, including two Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB 4.0 and one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, keep you connected to all your devices. An integrated receiver connects to up to three CORSAIR SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS peripherals for a strong, robust signal without tying up any USB ports.”

Source : Corsair

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals