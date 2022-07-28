GIGABYTE G5/G7 12th Gen Intel gaming laptop

GIGABYTE has this announced the launch of two new powerful gaming laptops in the form of the aptly named GIGABYTE Gaming G5/G7 powered by a 10nm Intel 12th Gen processor in the form of a Core i5-12500H laptop CPU, offering users 12-core, 16 threads, and a maximum clock speed of 4.5GHz.

The laptops are equipped with graphics in the form of a choice between NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, and 3060 and the companies WINDFORCE Cooling System, with 59-blade dual fans, 5 heat pipes, and 4 exhaust vents to help keep your laptop as cool as possible even when running most demanding applications or games.

GIGABYTE G5/G7 gaming laptop

“The G5 and 17-inch G7 gaming laptops for providing an unrivaled multitasking experience. People’s lifestyles, including the patterns in the aspects of study, work, entertainment, etc., have changed significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, a laptop with high performance and portability is necessary for people to fulfill their new daily life. This leads to the ultimate creation of GIGABYTE’s latest generation of multitasking gaming laptops.”

“Equipped with the graphics cards of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series, also introduces MUX switch graphics card switching technology, discrete GPU can be directly output to the display with just one click, which can easily improve the game performance and increase the frame rate in fierce game battles. For offering authentic gaming specifications and flexible expandability of hardware. The series can satisfy the user’s needs for playing multiple roles in life.”

“The new stylish design indicates the powerful strength of the GIGABYTE Gaming Laptop. With a large area covered with the Mecha pattern, it gives off the distinct and trendy atmosphere of gaming, perfectly combining performance and design.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by GIGABYTE, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : GIGABYTE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals