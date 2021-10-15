JAKEMY professional cordless electric screwdriver and drill

Makers, hobbyists, engineers and tinkerers searching for an p affordable professional cordless electric screwdriver and drill set. Maybe interested to know that the JAKEMY set has launched on Kickstarter this month and has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 41 days remaining thanks to over 180 backers. The high quality electric screwdriver and drill set features a high capacity battery to speed settings and anti-slip silicone handle. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The anti-slip silicone on both sides gives you a good textured feeling. And the anti-slip silicone ensures that the screw will not be misplaced because of the slide of the screwdriver. The design increased the accuracy and stability when turning screws. Drilling holes and driving screws on the wooden walls or acrylic material. This product is stable enough to drill and screw on any material without sideslip problems.”

Assuming that the JAKEMY funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the JAKEMY electric screwdriver and drill project checkout the promotional video below.

“Equipped with 18 pcs universal stainless steel bit, (10 pieces of screwdriver and 8 pieces of drill), it assures the product durability. The strong drill bit works on any material as you need without damage. The hardness of bit well cancelled your worry about the damage because of slipped screwhead. Feel free to use it. In 4.5 cm length, the bits are applicable for most of stuffs.”

“With this unit, it is a small case for you whether you are repairing small appliances or digital products at home. Easy to use, you can fix some small problems by yourself. The bit length assures you can access somewhere hard-to-reach.”

Source : Kickstarter

