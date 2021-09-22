Pupsule contactless dog poop scooper hits Kickstarter

Dog owners looking for a contactless way to clean up after their dog may be interested in a new dog poop scooper called the Pupsule. The lightweight all in one scooper and contain allows you to easily carry bags and quickly cleanup any dog poop deposited during your walk. “Your extra hand to pick up and store your dog’s waste. No smell, no leak, no rush to find a bin.”

Pupsule contactless dog poop scooper

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Pupsule works everywhere from tall grass to gravel and concrete. Use it in the park, on the way to the grocery store, or while having your morning jog with your dog. Pupsule scoops the poop at 360° leaving no waste behind. Perfect capture every time. Use the lanyard to hang it from your neck, strap it around your wrist or conveniently hook it to your dog’s leash.”

Assuming that the Pupsule funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Pupsule dog poop scooper project play the promotional video below.

“If your dog’s having a poopy day, it doesn’t mean you should too! Pupsule can store more than 1 poop at a time freeing up your hands from the poopy carry. Covering the claws with a plastic bag keeps Pupsule clean and bacteria-free, even after years of messes. Made of premium ABS and PP plastic, Pupsule is as light and compact as your smartphone.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the dog poop scooper, jump over to the official Pupsule crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

