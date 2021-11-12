Coolkiller wireless mechanical keyboard from $61

CoolKiller is a new wireless mechanical keyboard equipped with 61 keys and a number of different features including the ability to connect via Bluetooth, wire or wirelessly using 2.4GHz. Equipped with OUTEMU-GTMX Optical switches and finished with ABS keycaps the keyboard features RGB backlighting and is now available at a discounted price via Kickstarter.

The CoolKiller mechanical keyboard supports Windows and Mac operating systems and can simultaneously connect to 5 different devices depending on your needs. When use wirelessly keyboard can be used for up to 6 hours continuously with the backlight on full or up to 36 hours with the backlight turned off.

CoolKiller Bluetooth wireless mechanical keyboard

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $61 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Hello everyone, we are bringing you an amazing Wireless Mechanical Keyboard “CoolKiller” now. There’re two types keyboard in 104 keys and 61 keys. This mechanical keyboard provides keycaps in 2 colors, with 3 types of switch, tri-mode connection and multi-color RGB backlight. You can personalize your keyboard as your preference. It’s available to connect 3 devices at the same time through Bluetooth, and fully compatible with MAC / Windows / OS / Android system.”

Assuming that the CoolKiller funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the CoolKiller mechanical keyboard project checkout the promotional video below.

“Cooperated with Outemu, we combined to develop the GTMX, which is the lowest and thinnest mechanical switch in the world. GTMX would give you the unique button feedback. With different switches, you could find the best experience. These 3 switches’ life reaches more than 50 million times. Equipped with previous low dual-shot ABS keycaps, it’s strengthened material with oil resistance, which extends work life. With our exclusive tool, you can personalize the keyboard as your reference including function keys, back lights, and shortcut settings.”

“CK features on a multi-media function. With the key FN plus F1 to F6, you can reach multi-media operation. And the key is still kept same function as full-size keyboard. The function key design is easy to reach multi-function. No punching design, make sure every key operation accurate, and enjoy the fast input.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official CoolKiller crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

