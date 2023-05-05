Might & Magic Clash of Heroes RPG remastered game confirmed

Capybara Game has this week confirmed that a remastered version of its Might & Magic Clash of Heroes as a Definitive Edition will soon be available to play on PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch and will be available sometime during the summer months of 2023. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the role-playing game that offers a story mode, multiplayer modes both online and off-line and will include the DLC that allows you to play as one of the four villains in any game mode but also as the brand new Multiplayer Boss included in the DLC.

“Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes is a unique mix of puzzle, strategy and RPG: Plan your every move and combine your attacks to defeat your enemies in matching puzzle inspired battle scenarios, upgrade your heroes and creatures to unleash increasingly devastating attacks onto your opponents, and let the strategic thinker in you lead your troops to victory. Originally developed by Capybara Games, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes is getting a Definitive Edition including its DLC, refreshed character portraits, many quality-of-life improvements and an expanded, fully reworked and re-balanced online mode!”

Might & Magic Clash of Heroes

“The puzzle-RPG classic returns! Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition is coming this summer to PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Plan your every move and combine your attacks to defeat your enemies in matching puzzle inspired battle scenarios, upgrade your heroes and creatures to unleash increasingly devastating attacks onto your opponents, and let the strategic thinker in you lead your troops to victory.”

“Whether in solo or duo, online or offline, mix and match your units to defeat your enemies to become the ultimate champion! This Definitive Edition will include previously released DLC, refreshed character portraits, many quality-of-life improvements and an expanded, fully reworked and re-balanced online mode.”

Source : Steam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals