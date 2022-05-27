This week the Age of Empires III Definitive Edition Knights of the Mediterranean has been made available to play offering the latest DLC content for explorers to enjoy. The new content is available from Steam and the official Microsoft Store and brings their wealth of new maps and more. 2 new Civilizations, A New Event with 31 Challenges, 30 new Random Maps, 9 new Minor Civilizations, 8 Historical Maps, Diplomacy Game mode and Tycoon Game mode.

“The Knights of the Mediterranean brings a wealth of new content to Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, including the addition of the Italy and Malta Civilizations, the brand new casual friendly Tycoon Game Mode, and the first ever set of Historical Maps, which bring endless replayability with a historical twist. In Malta Guard the Mediterranean against incursions with unique fortifications, don shining armor to fend off attacks, and shell opponents from afar with Fixed Guns.

Fire Throwers and greatswords win battles, but the superior logistics of your Commandery win wars. Luckily, you can have both! Fighting at sea with Order Galleys may wet the gunpowder, but your Arbalesters won’t mind. You can always restock at a Gunpowder Depot, or blow it up when an enemy army marches past!”

Age of Empires III

“In Italy unite wealthy merchant republics, duchies, and Papal states while new Settlers flock to your booming empire with every technological breakthrough, and use Architects to construct buildings for free! Invest at the Lombard to optimize your economy and turn a quick profit, or construct a towering Basilica and send Papal soldiers to strengthen and complement your army. Use shielded Pavisiers to lure opponents into an ambush of Bersaglieri, or let Elmetti lower their lances and carry the day with a thundering charge!”

Source : Steam

