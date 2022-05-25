Steam Deck gets taken apart (Video)

We previously saw a durability test of the new Steam Deck from JerryRigEverything, the device passed the test and now we have another video.

The new video from JerryRigEveything is a teardown video of the new Steam Deck console and we get to find out how the device is put together, let’s find out more details about the device.

The device did well in the previous durability test and as we can see from the video above, the Steam Deck has been designed with easy repair in mind.

Steam has designed their new handheld gaming console so that it can easily be repaired, and they have teamed up with iFixit and you can easily get replacement parts to repair your device direct from iFixit.

It is also designed to be affordable to repair, for example, a replacement display on the console only costs $60 to replace.

As a reminder, the console comes with a 7-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and it features a 60Hz refresh rate.

It features an AMD Zen 2 processor and AMD RDNA 2 graphics, it comes with 1GB of video memory and 16GB of RAM, there is also 64GB of storage on the standard model. You can also choose from 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals